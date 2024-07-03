Jai Corp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
340.32
469.54
552.55
333.77
434.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
340.32
469.54
552.55
333.77
434.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.71
17.38
15.67
104.7
29.34
Total Income
360.03
486.92
568.22
438.47
463.49
Total Expenditure
308.8
437.4
507.54
304.73
397.03
PBIDT
51.23
49.52
60.68
133.74
66.46
Interest
0.13
0.13
3.06
12.34
19.66
PBDT
51.1
49.39
57.62
121.4
46.8
Depreciation
9.34
9.7
9.82
10.54
13.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.54
14.89
14.74
37.07
14.89
Deferred Tax
1.21
-0.71
-1.97
-4.82
-10.98
Reported Profit After Tax
29.01
25.51
35.03
78.61
29.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.1
-0.03
0.03
0.1
0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.11
25.54
35
78.51
29.54
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.3
0.06
1.47
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.41
25.48
33.53
78.51
29.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.66
1.43
1.96
4.4
1.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.05
10.54
10.98
40.06
15.3
PBDTM(%)
15.01
10.51
10.42
36.37
10.77
PATM(%)
8.52
5.43
6.33
23.55
6.83
