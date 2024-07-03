iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jai Corp Ltd Half Yearly Results

204.15
(0.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

256.29

229.63

233.43

254.57

339.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

256.29

229.63

233.43

254.57

339.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.53

24.41

12.28

12.86

12.27

Total Income

271.82

254.04

245.71

267.43

352.03

Total Expenditure

226.4

202.05

213.77

284.24

317.35

PBIDT

45.42

51.99

31.94

-16.81

34.68

Interest

0.1

0.11

0.07

0.11

0.08

PBDT

45.32

51.88

31.87

-16.92

34.6

Depreciation

5.63

5.97

6.25

6.46

6.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.09

10.08

7.55

8.72

10.76

Deferred Tax

-1.24

0.42

1

-1.36

0.24

Reported Profit After Tax

30.84

35.41

17.07

-30.74

17.18

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

0.05

-0.1

0.04

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.91

35.36

17.17

-30.78

17.18

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.08

-0.3

-0.09

-50.86

0.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

30.99

35.66

17.26

20.08

17.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.73

1.98

0.96

0

0.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.85

17.85

17.85

17.85

17.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.72

22.64

13.68

-6.6

10.2

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.03

15.42

7.31

-12.07

5.05

Jai Corp: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Corp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.