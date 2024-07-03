Jai Corp Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
256.29
229.63
233.43
254.57
339.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
256.29
229.63
233.43
254.57
339.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.53
24.41
12.28
12.86
12.27
Total Income
271.82
254.04
245.71
267.43
352.03
Total Expenditure
226.4
202.05
213.77
284.24
317.35
PBIDT
45.42
51.99
31.94
-16.81
34.68
Interest
0.1
0.11
0.07
0.11
0.08
PBDT
45.32
51.88
31.87
-16.92
34.6
Depreciation
5.63
5.97
6.25
6.46
6.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.09
10.08
7.55
8.72
10.76
Deferred Tax
-1.24
0.42
1
-1.36
0.24
Reported Profit After Tax
30.84
35.41
17.07
-30.74
17.18
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
0.05
-0.1
0.04
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.91
35.36
17.17
-30.78
17.18
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.08
-0.3
-0.09
-50.86
0.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.99
35.66
17.26
20.08
17.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.73
1.98
0.96
0
0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.72
22.64
13.68
-6.6
10.2
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.03
15.42
7.31
-12.07
5.05
