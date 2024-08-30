|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th July, 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for 31.03.2024 and to consider recommending dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results as at 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.