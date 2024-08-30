iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Corp Ltd Board Meeting

Jai Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th July, 2024
Board Meeting27 May 20243 May 2024
JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for 31.03.2024 and to consider recommending dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results as at 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Jai Corp: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

