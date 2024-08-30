Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th July, 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 3 May 2024

JAI CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for 31.03.2024 and to consider recommending dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results as at 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024