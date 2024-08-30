Approved the Notice convening the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday 3 rd September 2024 at 11:00 am through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) Proceedings of the thirty-ninth Annual General Meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)