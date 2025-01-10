To the Members of Jai Corp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Jai Corp Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and the notes to the Standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor Rs.s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Rs.s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. .

Key Audit matter Auditors response Valuation of Inventories As of 31st March, 2024, inventories appear on the standalone financial statements for an amount of Rs. 6,386 Lakh, which constitutes 4.47% (approx.) of the Total Assets. As indicated in Note no. 1(g) to the standalone financial statements, inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value: Our audit procedures included, but not limited to the following: The Company may recognize an inventory allowance if inventory items are damaged, if the selling price has declined, or if the estimated costs to completion or to be incurred to make the sale have increased. Reviewing the Companys process and procedures for physical verification of inventories. We focused on this matter because of the: Assessing the methods used to value inventories and ensuring ourselves of the consistency of accounting methods. O Significance of the inventory balance. Reviewing of the reported acquisition cost on a sample basis. O Complexity involved in determining inventory quantities on hand due to the number, location and diversity of inventory storage locations. Analyzing of the Companys assessment of net realizable value, as well as reviewing of assumptions and calculations for stock obsolescence. O Valuation procedure including of obsolete Assessing of appropriateness of disclosures provided in the standalone financial statements. Fair Valuation of Investment As at March 31, 2024, the Company has investments of Rs. 1,09,477.97 lakhs (Refer Note 5 and Note 11 of the Standalone financial statement), which represent that substantial portion of investment in the Subsidiaries & associate company being carried at cost in accordance with Ind AS 27 "Separate Financial Statements" and other unquoted investments & mutual funds which are fair valued through profit/loss or other comprehensive income in accordance with Ind AS 109 read with Ind AS 113. Our audit procedures included, but not limited to the following: These investments are Level 3 investments as per the fair value hierarchy in Ind AS 113 and accordingly determination of fair value is based on a high degree of judgement and input from data that is not directly observable in the market Reviewed the fair valuation reports provided by the management by involvement of external valuation experts for investment in unlisted entities and for investment in subsidiary companies through market value of underlying assets of those companies. In case of investment in Mutual fund, verified through closing NAV, as per the statement issued. Further, the fair value is significantly influenced by the expected pattern of future benefits of the tangible assets of Subsidiary & Associate Companies. Accordingly, the same has been considered as a key audit matter. Reviewed managements assessment in case of investment in subsidiary companies for no impairment indicators noted for the investments held by the Company as at 31st March, 2024. Evaluated the adequacy of disclosure given in the standalone financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor Rs.s Report Thereon

The Company Rs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Director Rs.s report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder Rs.s Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditor Rs.s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company Rs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company Rs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company Rs.s financial reporting process.

Auditor Rs.s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor Rs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management Rs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company Rs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor Rs.s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor Rs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Eval?ate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor Rs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor Rs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration to its directors during the year and accordingly reporting in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act is not required.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor Rs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in Note 41 to the Standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has no long term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of it Rs.s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of it Rs.s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Dividend paid by the Company during the year for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail was not enabled at database level for the accounting software used for maintaining books of accounts, as described in Note 48 (x) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trial feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Rs.s Registration No. 101720W/W100355) Lalit R. Mhalsekar Partner Membership No. 103418 UDIN: 24103418BKCRQU5866 Mumbai, 27th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS Rs. REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Rs. section of our Report of even date to the members of Jai Corp Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and non-current assets held for sale.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, investment property and non- current assets held for sale under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory, except goods in transit, has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is reasonable and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions against inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. In view thereof, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. During the year, the Company has made investments which, in our opinion, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the Company Rs.s interest.

iv. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public and hence the directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and relevant provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules, 2014 (as amended), the rules framed there under shall not apply. Accordingly, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of

the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees Rs. State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities as applicable during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ( Rs. In Lakh)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 325.45 AY 2011-12 Assessing Officer of Income Tax Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 39.23 AY 2015-16 Assessing Officer of Income Tax Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1358.44 AY 2009-10 to AY 2013-14 High Court Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 132.64 AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty - F.Y 2004-05 to F.Y 2006-07 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise & Customs Total 1855.76

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not availed any loan or borrowings during the year and hence reporting related to defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year is not applicable. However, company has availed working capital loans from Banks against fixed deposit which is repayable on demand. (Also refer Note 21 of the Standalone financial statements.)

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, company has not raised any funds by way of term loans.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds were raised by the Company on short term basis which have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not made any of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of our report.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the year, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according

to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Rs.s Registration No. 101720W/W100355) Lalit R. Mhalsekar Partner Membership No. 103418 UDIN: 24103418BKCRQU5866 Mumbai: 27th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR Rs.S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Rs. section of our Report of even date to the members of Jai Corp Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financia! Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of Jai Corp Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management Rs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company Rs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective company Rs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company Rs.s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and the Guidance Note. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to this Standalone financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these Standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor Rs.s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company Rs.s internal financial controls system with reference to these Standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A company Rs.s internal financial control with reference to these Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company Rs.s internal financial control with reference to these Standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of these Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company Rs.s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the interna! financia! Controls with reference to these Standalone financia! statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the interna! financia! control with reference to these Standa!one financia! statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of comp!iance with the po!icies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the exp!anations given to us, the Company has, in a!! materia! respects, an adequate interna! financia! contro!s system with reference to these Standa!one financia! statements were operating effective!y as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for interna! financia! contro! with reference to financia!

statements estab!ished by the Company considering the essentia! components of interna! contro! stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financia! Contro!s with reference to Financia! Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.