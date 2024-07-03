Jai Corp Ltd Summary

Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated on 6th June, 1985. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 12th June, 1985. The Company has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate.After a month, in July of the same year, the Company entered the capital market with a public issue. JCLs own manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 800 t.p.a at Murbad in Maharashtra was commenced commercial production in January of the year 1987 to manufacture HDPE/PP Woven Sacks. The second unit went on stream in January of the year 1990 with an installed capacity of 1,200 t.p.a at Murbad for manufacturing of FIBC fabrics and HDPE/PP Woven sacks. The Company then had set up its third unit at Silvassa, for manufacturing FIBC, popularly known as Jumbo Bags, where the commercial production commenced in February, 1992. The 100% Export Oriented Unit was established at Village Kahdoli, Silvassa for manufacture of woven sacks, fabric etc in the year 2002-03. The Company had discontinued its manufacturing operations at plastic processing unit situated at Rakholi (Silvassa) from November of the year 2003. Jai Corp had promoted three number of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for generation, transmission and distribution of Power to Special Economic Zone area. These SPVs are co-developer under the provisions of SEZ Act, 2005. These Companies are as under, Urban Energy Generation Pvt. Ltd, Urban Energy Transmission Pvt. Ltd and Urban Energy Distribution Pvt. Ltd. In September of the year 2007, the company had acquired Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital, Pet Fibres, Urban Infrastructure Trustee and Prime Wovens. Venture Capital and Urban Infrastructure Trustee had become wholly owned subsidiaries of the company with effect from 20th September of the year 2007 and also in the same year, with effect from 10th December, Jai Realty Ventures became wholly owned subsidiary of the company. During the year 2007-08, the company made foray into the global real estate business through its subsidiary company based in Mauritius. Jai Corp had strategize its presence in the IT and Telecom business through one of the associate company Urban Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd. During the year under review, 3,75,000 preference shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. After the redemption, 79,74,900 preference shares remained outstanding as at 31st March 2014. During the current financial year 2014-15, 3,00,000 preference shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. The Board has approved redemption of another 3,00,000 preference shares. At the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 28 September 2013, the shareholders had agreed to rollover these preference shares for a further period up to two years from the date these shares became due for redemption.During the year under review, 9,00,000 preference shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. After the redemption, 70,74,900 preference shares remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2015. During the current financial year 2015-16, 2,10,000 preference shares were redeemed and another tranche of 2,10,000 will be redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. At the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 28th September 2013, the shareholders had agreed to rollover these preference shares for a further period up to two years from the date these shares become due for redemption. The Directors have received approval of the preference shareholders to rollover the outstanding 66,54,900 preference shares for a further period of two years and will seek the approval of the equity shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.During the year under review, 6,30,000 preference shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. After the redemption, 64,44,900 preference shares remained outstanding as on 31st March, 2016. During the current financial year 2016-17, 1,50,000 preference shares were redeemed. After this redemption, 62,94,900 preference shares remained outstanding. At the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2015, the shareholders had agreed to rollover these preference shares for a further period up to two years from the date these shares become due for redemption i.e. up to 25th November 2017, with option for early redemption.During the year under review, 3,45,000 preference shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue. After the redemption, 60,99,900 preference shares remained outstanding as on 31st March, 2017. During the current financial year 2017-1, 8,40,000 preference shares were redeemed. It is proposed to redeem another tranche of 2,70,000 preference shares on 10th August 2017. After that redemption, 49,89,900 preference shares shall remain outstanding. The Company is making continuous endeavor to redeem the preference shares and it is possible that more preference shares will be redeemed after 10th August 2017 till 25th November 2017. At the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2015, the equity shareholders had agreed to rollover these preference shares for a further period up to two years from the date these shares become due for redemption i.e. up to 25th November 2017, with option for early redemption. The Directors have received approval of the preference shareholders to rollover the preference shares that remain outstanding as at 25th November 2017 for a further period of two years and will seek the approval of the equity shareholders at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting.During the year 2017, Assurene Products Corporation ceased to be a subsidiary company of the Company.Jai Realivventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary was merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation effective from March 19, 2020 in FY 2020. During the quarter ended 31 December 2020,the company sold/ transferred one of the manufacturing units in Packaging Division situated at Daman.