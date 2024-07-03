SectorPlastic products
Open₹41.05
Prev. Close₹41
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.42
Day's High₹42.73
Day's Low₹38.1
52 Week's High₹58.9
52 Week's Low₹31.53
Book Value₹19.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.6
P/E19.34
EPS2.12
Divi. Yield0.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.89
7.49
7.49
5.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.15
51.64
43.64
34.28
Net Worth
71.04
59.13
51.13
39.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
120.62
138.95
147.67
167.21
yoy growth (%)
-13.18
-5.9
-11.68
11.7
Raw materials
-80.9
-88.31
-101.59
-112.55
As % of sales
67.07
63.55
68.79
67.31
Employee costs
-12.96
-15.51
-16.45
-15.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.45
0.84
-2.04
11.11
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.97
-3.19
-3.37
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.44
0.24
-4.2
Working capital
-6.31
-7.22
8.13
7.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.18
-5.9
-11.68
11.7
Op profit growth
-11.87
114.67
-73.34
41.36
EBIT growth
-19.41
146.91
-84.63
50.53
Net profit growth
-121.52
67.75
-90.64
110.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
244.95
232.01
186.14
132.25
160.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
244.95
232.01
186.14
132.25
160.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.61
3.96
2.68
0.9
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Amrith Anumolu
Whole Time Director
A Jayasree
Independent Director
Gurram Jagannatha Reddy
Independent Director
Rammohan Anappathur Vanchi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R Gowri Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanhu Charan Sahu
Independent Director
Mannam Malakondaiah
Non Executive Director
J Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Beardsell Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1936, the Madras based Beardsell Ltd, is in the business of manufacturing Expanded Polystyrene and Isowall Sandwich Panels. Beardsell is also into trading of Chemicals and Electric Motors and export of Fabrics. The company is planning to improve back to back mouldings to improve the efficiency of operations.
Read More
The Beardsell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beardsell Ltd is ₹151.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beardsell Ltd is 19.34 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beardsell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beardsell Ltd is ₹31.53 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beardsell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.64%, 3 Years at 41.57%, 1 Year at -7.34%, 6 Month at 6.58%, 3 Month at -18.89% and 1 Month at -5.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.