Beardsell Ltd Share Price

38.44
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open41.05
  • Day's High42.73
  • 52 Wk High58.9
  • Prev. Close41
  • Day's Low38.1
  • 52 Wk Low 31.53
  • Turnover (lac)38.42
  • P/E19.34
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value19.36
  • EPS2.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.6
  • Div. Yield0.24
No Records Found

Beardsell Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

41.05

Prev. Close

41

Turnover(Lac.)

38.42

Day's High

42.73

Day's Low

38.1

52 Week's High

58.9

52 Week's Low

31.53

Book Value

19.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.6

P/E

19.34

EPS

2.12

Divi. Yield

0.24

Beardsell Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

Beardsell Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Beardsell Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 43.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beardsell Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.89

7.49

7.49

5.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.15

51.64

43.64

34.28

Net Worth

71.04

59.13

51.13

39.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

120.62

138.95

147.67

167.21

yoy growth (%)

-13.18

-5.9

-11.68

11.7

Raw materials

-80.9

-88.31

-101.59

-112.55

As % of sales

67.07

63.55

68.79

67.31

Employee costs

-12.96

-15.51

-16.45

-15.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.45

0.84

-2.04

11.11

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.97

-3.19

-3.37

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.44

0.24

-4.2

Working capital

-6.31

-7.22

8.13

7.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.18

-5.9

-11.68

11.7

Op profit growth

-11.87

114.67

-73.34

41.36

EBIT growth

-19.41

146.91

-84.63

50.53

Net profit growth

-121.52

67.75

-90.64

110.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

244.95

232.01

186.14

132.25

160.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

244.95

232.01

186.14

132.25

160.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.61

3.96

2.68

0.9

1.67

Beardsell Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beardsell Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Amrith Anumolu

Whole Time Director

A Jayasree

Independent Director

Gurram Jagannatha Reddy

Independent Director

Rammohan Anappathur Vanchi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R Gowri Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanhu Charan Sahu

Independent Director

Mannam Malakondaiah

Non Executive Director

J Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beardsell Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1936, the Madras based Beardsell Ltd, is in the business of manufacturing Expanded Polystyrene and Isowall Sandwich Panels. Beardsell is also into trading of Chemicals and Electric Motors and export of Fabrics. The company is planning to improve back to back mouldings to improve the efficiency of operations.
Company FAQs

What is the Beardsell Ltd share price today?

The Beardsell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beardsell Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beardsell Ltd is ₹151.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beardsell Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beardsell Ltd is 19.34 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beardsell Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beardsell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beardsell Ltd is ₹31.53 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beardsell Ltd?

Beardsell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.64%, 3 Years at 41.57%, 1 Year at -7.34%, 6 Month at 6.58%, 3 Month at -18.89% and 1 Month at -5.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beardsell Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beardsell Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.10 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 43.56 %

