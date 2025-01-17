iifl-logo-icon 1
Beardsell Ltd Key Ratios

39.29
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.72

-4.23

-11.77

18.28

Op profit growth

-12.17

103.08

-66.37

45.57

EBIT growth

-19.83

119.76

-79.25

42.05

Net profit growth

-149.22

115.32

-93.11

76.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.14

7.62

3.59

9.43

EBIT margin

4.23

4.34

1.89

8.05

Net profit margin

-0.3

0.5

0.22

2.9

RoCE

6.77

8.2

3.84

19.71

RoNW

-0.25

0.5

0.23

3.59

RoA

-0.12

0.24

0.11

1.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.14

0.29

0.14

11.49

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.24

1.5

Cash EPS

-2.3

-1.93

-1.3

1.05

Book value per share

14.05

14.34

14.65

88.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

-61.78

19.96

313.57

5.82

P/CEPS

-3.75

-2.99

-33.7

63.2

P/B

0.61

0.4

2.99

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

5.3

4.34

23.28

11.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

17.08

212.87

15.2

Tax payout

-221.76

-78.12

-10.55

-43.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

89.73

80.62

80.88

62.79

Inventory days

44.76

32.47

27.39

23

Creditor days

-98.71

-79.59

-72.36

-63.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.06

-1.08

-0.57

-2.74

Net debt / equity

0.91

0.99

0.87

0.72

Net debt / op. profit

3.33

3.26

5.96

1.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.98

-62.15

-66.1

-67.51

Employee costs

-11.07

-10.93

-11.74

-9.27

Other costs

-17.8

-19.29

-18.55

-13.77

