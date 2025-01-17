Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.72
-4.23
-11.77
18.28
Op profit growth
-12.17
103.08
-66.37
45.57
EBIT growth
-19.83
119.76
-79.25
42.05
Net profit growth
-149.22
115.32
-93.11
76.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.14
7.62
3.59
9.43
EBIT margin
4.23
4.34
1.89
8.05
Net profit margin
-0.3
0.5
0.22
2.9
RoCE
6.77
8.2
3.84
19.71
RoNW
-0.25
0.5
0.23
3.59
RoA
-0.12
0.24
0.11
1.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.14
0.29
0.14
11.49
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.24
1.5
Cash EPS
-2.3
-1.93
-1.3
1.05
Book value per share
14.05
14.34
14.65
88.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
-61.78
19.96
313.57
5.82
P/CEPS
-3.75
-2.99
-33.7
63.2
P/B
0.61
0.4
2.99
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
5.3
4.34
23.28
11.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
17.08
212.87
15.2
Tax payout
-221.76
-78.12
-10.55
-43.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
89.73
80.62
80.88
62.79
Inventory days
44.76
32.47
27.39
23
Creditor days
-98.71
-79.59
-72.36
-63.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.06
-1.08
-0.57
-2.74
Net debt / equity
0.91
0.99
0.87
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
3.33
3.26
5.96
1.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.98
-62.15
-66.1
-67.51
Employee costs
-11.07
-10.93
-11.74
-9.27
Other costs
-17.8
-19.29
-18.55
-13.77
