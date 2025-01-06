iifl-logo-icon 1
Beardsell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.44
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Beardsell FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.45

0.84

-2.04

11.11

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.97

-3.19

-3.37

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.44

0.24

-4.2

Working capital

-6.31

-7.22

8.13

7.66

Other operating items

Operating

-11.39

-11.8

3.13

11.2

Capital expenditure

1.87

7.56

-1.62

-14.84

Free cash flow

-9.52

-4.24

1.51

-3.63

Equity raised

69.44

69.32

72.84

60.64

Investing

3.47

0.08

0.21

0.01

Financing

30.66

19.5

24.94

18.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0.67

0.7

Net in cash

94.04

84.67

100.18

76.44

