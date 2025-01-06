Beardsell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.45
0.84
-2.04
11.11
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.97
-3.19
-3.37
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.44
0.24
-4.2
Working capital
-6.31
-7.22
8.13
7.66
Other operating items
Operating
-11.39
-11.8
3.13
11.2
Capital expenditure
1.87
7.56
-1.62
-14.84
Free cash flow
-9.52
-4.24
1.51
-3.63
Equity raised
69.44
69.32
72.84
60.64
Investing
3.47
0.08
0.21
0.01
Financing
30.66
19.5
24.94
18.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0.67
0.7
Net in cash
94.04
84.67
100.18
76.44
