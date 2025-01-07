Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
120.62
138.95
147.67
167.21
yoy growth (%)
-13.18
-5.9
-11.68
11.7
Raw materials
-80.9
-88.31
-101.59
-112.55
As % of sales
67.07
63.55
68.79
67.31
Employee costs
-12.96
-15.51
-16.45
-15.19
As % of sales
10.75
11.16
11.14
9.08
Other costs
-18.17
-25.4
-25.09
-22.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.07
18.28
16.99
13.43
Operating profit
8.57
9.72
4.53
17
OPM
7.1
6.99
3.06
10.16
Depreciation
-4.85
-4.97
-3.19
-3.37
Interest expense
-4.29
-5.06
-4.43
-4.44
Other income
1.03
1.14
1.05
1.93
Profit before tax
0.45
0.84
-2.04
11.11
Taxes
-0.69
-0.44
0.24
-4.2
Tax rate
-150.94
-53.46
-11.93
-37.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.23
0.39
-1.8
6.91
Exceptional items
0
0.69
2.44
0
Net profit
-0.23
1.08
0.64
6.91
yoy growth (%)
-121.52
67.75
-90.64
110.39
NPM
-0.19
0.78
0.43
4.13
