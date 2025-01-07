iifl-logo-icon 1
Beardsell Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.58
(2.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

120.62

138.95

147.67

167.21

yoy growth (%)

-13.18

-5.9

-11.68

11.7

Raw materials

-80.9

-88.31

-101.59

-112.55

As % of sales

67.07

63.55

68.79

67.31

Employee costs

-12.96

-15.51

-16.45

-15.19

As % of sales

10.75

11.16

11.14

9.08

Other costs

-18.17

-25.4

-25.09

-22.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.07

18.28

16.99

13.43

Operating profit

8.57

9.72

4.53

17

OPM

7.1

6.99

3.06

10.16

Depreciation

-4.85

-4.97

-3.19

-3.37

Interest expense

-4.29

-5.06

-4.43

-4.44

Other income

1.03

1.14

1.05

1.93

Profit before tax

0.45

0.84

-2.04

11.11

Taxes

-0.69

-0.44

0.24

-4.2

Tax rate

-150.94

-53.46

-11.93

-37.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.23

0.39

-1.8

6.91

Exceptional items

0

0.69

2.44

0

Net profit

-0.23

1.08

0.64

6.91

yoy growth (%)

-121.52

67.75

-90.64

110.39

NPM

-0.19

0.78

0.43

4.13

