Beardsell Ltd AGM

37.54
(1.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:09:56 AM

Beardsell CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20234 Sep 2023
Coy of the notice convening the 86th Annual General Meeting and other details of e-voting, book closure etc are submitted herewith for your record. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR, it is hereby informed that Company has fixed Tuesday, 19/09/2023 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining entitlement of members eligible for final dividend to be declared at the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on 26/09/2023 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20/09/2023 to 26/09/2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26/09/2023. This is submitted for your information and record. We are submitting copies of Newpaper Advertisement pertaining to the notice of 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26/09/2023, published today i.e. on 05/09/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2023) Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith the proceedings of 86th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September 2023. The voting results are being intimated separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2023)

