|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.1
|5
|Final
|The Board of Directors have also recommended final dividend of Re.0.10 per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be paid to the eligible shareholders as on the record date to be decided in due course and intimated separately.
