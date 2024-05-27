|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Beardsell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. The Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Re.0.10 per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be paid to the eligible shareholders as on the record date to be decided in due course and intimated separately. We are enclosing standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended 31/04/2024 along with Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Beardsell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31/12/2023 and other Business Matters. We are enclosing the captioned financial results along with copies of Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
