Summary

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited on November 13, 1987, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company became a deemed public limited company with effect from July 1, 1998. Further, the Company converted back into a private company on May 18, 2001. Subsequently, the company converted into a public limited and the name of the Company was changed to Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited on August 11, 2017. The Company is recognized as Indias largest integrated piping solutions providers based in Mumbai. The Company markets its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore Piping Systems. Due to the comprehensive product range, the company is positioned as an end-to-end polymer piping systems solution provider. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited is a Fortune India 500 company.The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in five types of polymers, such as CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR and LLDP. Over time, it has emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. With more thab 1500 distributors and 7 state-of-art facilities across India, of which 5 contract-manufacturing units are located at Hajipur(Bihar), 2 in Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Hajipur Vaishali District (Bihar) and Balasore (Orissa). The Company plans to set up two new manufacturing plants, one in Jobner (Rajasthan), which is near

