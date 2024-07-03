iifl-logo-icon 1
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Share Price

407.9
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open426.95
  • Day's High427
  • 52 Wk High776
  • Prev. Close426.4
  • Day's Low406
  • 52 Wk Low 394.4
  • Turnover (lac)648.23
  • P/E35.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value143.25
  • EPS11.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,509.79
  • Div. Yield0.23
No Records Found

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

426.95

Prev. Close

426.4

Turnover(Lac.)

648.23

Day's High

427

Day's Low

406

52 Week's High

776

52 Week's Low

394.4

Book Value

143.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,509.79

P/E

35.78

EPS

11.91

Divi. Yield

0.23

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.94%

Non-Promoter- 24.80%

Institutions: 24.80%

Non-Institutions: 14.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.56

110.56

110.56

110.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,433.84

1,253.4

1,154.71

933.45

Net Worth

1,544.4

1,363.96

1,265.27

1,043.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,071.51

1,635.65

1,571.86

1,315.04

yoy growth (%)

26.64

4.05

19.53

5.49

Raw materials

-1,378.85

-1,126.43

-1,127.36

-921.42

As % of sales

66.56

68.86

71.72

70.06

Employee costs

-99.69

-90.16

-81.68

-72.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

299.14

150.57

111.31

95.16

Depreciation

-59.41

-51.97

-43.57

-38.08

Tax paid

-77.31

-38.06

-29.17

-22.4

Working capital

-39.44

340.92

-54.06

-14.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.64

4.05

19.53

5.49

Op profit growth

58.07

24.29

12.68

0.43

EBIT growth

74.05

24.47

12.44

-0.76

Net profit growth

97.17

36.98

12.87

-1.9

No Record Found

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Jayant Shamji Chheda

ED / Joint MD / Promoter

Parag Jayant Chheda

Executive Director

Vipul Jayant Chheda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh D Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Manoj Mandavgane

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Deshpande

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra V Gogri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amisha Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Summary

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited on November 13, 1987, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company became a deemed public limited company with effect from July 1, 1998. Further, the Company converted back into a private company on May 18, 2001. Subsequently, the company converted into a public limited and the name of the Company was changed to Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited on August 11, 2017. The Company is recognized as Indias largest integrated piping solutions providers based in Mumbai. The Company markets its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore Piping Systems. Due to the comprehensive product range, the company is positioned as an end-to-end polymer piping systems solution provider. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited is a Fortune India 500 company.The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in five types of polymers, such as CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR and LLDP. Over time, it has emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. With more thab 1500 distributors and 7 state-of-art facilities across India, of which 5 contract-manufacturing units are located at Hajipur(Bihar), 2 in Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Hajipur Vaishali District (Bihar) and Balasore (Orissa). The Company plans to set up two new manufacturing plants, one in Jobner (Rajasthan), which is near
Company FAQs

What is the Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd share price today?

The Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹4509.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is 35.78 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹394.4 and ₹776 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at -15.22%, 1 Year at -42.16%, 6 Month at -38.67%, 3 Month at -23.27% and 1 Month at -2.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.94 %
Institutions - 24.80 %
Public - 14.26 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

