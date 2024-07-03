Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹426.95
Prev. Close₹426.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹648.23
Day's High₹427
Day's Low₹406
52 Week's High₹776
52 Week's Low₹394.4
Book Value₹143.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,509.79
P/E35.78
EPS11.91
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.56
110.56
110.56
110.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,433.84
1,253.4
1,154.71
933.45
Net Worth
1,544.4
1,363.96
1,265.27
1,043.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,071.51
1,635.65
1,571.86
1,315.04
yoy growth (%)
26.64
4.05
19.53
5.49
Raw materials
-1,378.85
-1,126.43
-1,127.36
-921.42
As % of sales
66.56
68.86
71.72
70.06
Employee costs
-99.69
-90.16
-81.68
-72.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
299.14
150.57
111.31
95.16
Depreciation
-59.41
-51.97
-43.57
-38.08
Tax paid
-77.31
-38.06
-29.17
-22.4
Working capital
-39.44
340.92
-54.06
-14.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.64
4.05
19.53
5.49
Op profit growth
58.07
24.29
12.68
0.43
EBIT growth
74.05
24.47
12.44
-0.76
Net profit growth
97.17
36.98
12.87
-1.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Jayant Shamji Chheda
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Parag Jayant Chheda
Executive Director
Vipul Jayant Chheda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh D Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Manoj Mandavgane
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Deshpande
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra V Gogri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amisha Vora
Reports by Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
Summary
Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited on November 13, 1987, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company became a deemed public limited company with effect from July 1, 1998. Further, the Company converted back into a private company on May 18, 2001. Subsequently, the company converted into a public limited and the name of the Company was changed to Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited on August 11, 2017. The Company is recognized as Indias largest integrated piping solutions providers based in Mumbai. The Company markets its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore Piping Systems. Due to the comprehensive product range, the company is positioned as an end-to-end polymer piping systems solution provider. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited is a Fortune India 500 company.The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in five types of polymers, such as CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR and LLDP. Over time, it has emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. With more thab 1500 distributors and 7 state-of-art facilities across India, of which 5 contract-manufacturing units are located at Hajipur(Bihar), 2 in Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Hajipur Vaishali District (Bihar) and Balasore (Orissa). The Company plans to set up two new manufacturing plants, one in Jobner (Rajasthan), which is near
The Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹4509.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is 35.78 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹394.4 and ₹776 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at -15.22%, 1 Year at -42.16%, 6 Month at -38.67%, 3 Month at -23.27% and 1 Month at -2.19%.
