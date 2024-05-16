To The Members

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited

Report on the Audit of Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our Audit Provision for Discount & Incentives Our audit procedures included: • Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives and rebates given to the customers on the Companys sales. • We have assessed the Companys accounting policies relating to revenue, discounts, incentives and rebate by comparing with applicable Ind AS. • The Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment makes the assessment of various type of discounts, incentives and rebates as complex and judgmental. • We have assessed the Companys computations and internal controls for accrual of discounts incentives and rebates. • Given the complexity and judgement required to assess the year end provision for discounts, incentives and rebates given to customers, this is a key audit matter. • On a sample basis, checked the accruals made with the approved schemes and underlying documents. We have compared the historical trend of discounts and incentives to provisions made to assess the current year accruals. Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our Audit Comprehensive coverage and valuation of inventories Our audit procedures included: • Inventories constitute significant portion of current assets of the Company as at 31st March 2024. Further, the inventories are lying at various locations including at third party premises. Considering the overall amounts involved, inventory existence and its valuation is considered as key audit matter. • Assessment of the design, implementation and operational effectiveness of the relevant controls in place in the inventory management and measurement process. • Review of outcome of physical verification of inventories undertaken by the Company across the locations including goods in transit and its impact on inventory valuation. • Evaluation of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy established by the management, including compliance with Ind AS 2 Inventories. Migration to new information systems Our audit work included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: • During the year, the Company has upgraded its ERP system from ‘Microsoft Dynamics Navision to ‘Microsoft Dynamics 365. • Obtained the understanding of the process followed by the Company for implementing the new IT system and migration of data from erstwhile IT systems into Microsoft Dynamics 365, including proper authorization, completeness, accuracy and manual / alternate controls put in place till the new systems are streamlined and stabilized. • Such significant system change increases the risk to the internal financial controls environment. These changes represent a financial reporting risk while migration takes place as controls and processes that have been established over a number of years are updated and migrated into a new environment. Hence, considering the significance of the activity and the pervasive impact on the financial statements, this matter has been determined as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Tested the migrated balances, for completeness and accuracy. • Discussion with the IT team and Internal Auditors of the Company about the implementation of new ERP, IT General Controls, and on-going improvements in the system. • Extended our sample sizes (i.e. substantive test) to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence.

Information Other than the Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the accompanying Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, read with our comments stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. Our comments relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "II".

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act; and

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer 34(i) to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement. Also refer note 49 of Ind AS financial statement.

v. As stated in note 45 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software (i.e. ERP) for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software except for non-transactional activities for which the Company is in the process to enable a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility pursuant to migration to new accounting software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Also refer note 53 to the financial statements.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116560W/W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWY1943

Place: Mumbai

Date: 16th May 2024

Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

(REFERRED TO IN ‘OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

(i) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment, intangible assets and right of use assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets by which all Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets are verified in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) During the year, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) In respect of Inventory:

a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; and the Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with the banks which are in agreement with the books of accounts. Also, there are no borrowings from financial institutions.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, no further comments are required on paragraph 3(iii)(a to f) of the Order.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees given and security provided.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules made thereunder. We are informed that no order relating to the Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to above statutes, outstanding as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, details of dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise and Value added tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statutes Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) in Millions Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and Interest/ Penalty thereon 7.76 A.Y. 2014-15 DCIT, Mumbai 1.94 A.Y. 2015-16 IT Officer (CPC) Sales Tax, Value Added Tax Laws and GST Value Added Tax 2.40 F.Y. 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Maharashtra) 1.52 F.Y. 2010-11 Gujrat Sales Tax Dept GST and Penalty 3.50 2017-18 to 2019-20 Chennai Appeals II - Commissionerate GST and Penalty 1.06 2017-18 to 2019-20 Chennai Appeals II - Commissionerate Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.37 A.Y. 2008-09 Assistant Commissioner of CEC

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, no further comments are required on paragraph 3(viii) of the Order.

(ix) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that–

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence the provisions of clause (ix) (e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the Company:

a) During the year the Company has not raised any money by way of public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the Company:

a) No fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) No whistle-blower complaints received during the year and upto the date of this report by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In regard to internal audit:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of this report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, question of our comment on compliance with provisions of Section 192 of the Act does not arise.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records,

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, during the year there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated Ind AS financial statement. Therefore, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116560W/W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWY1943

Place: Mumbai

Date: 16th May 2024

Prince Pipes And Fittings Limited

Annexure "II" to Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). Also refer to our comments in audit report under section ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the para 2 (i)(vi) about audit trail and edit log.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116560W/W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWY1943

Place: Mumbai

Date: 16th May 2024