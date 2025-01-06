iifl-logo-icon 1
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

407.9
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Prince Pipes FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

299.14

150.57

111.31

95.16

Depreciation

-59.41

-51.97

-43.57

-38.08

Tax paid

-77.31

-38.06

-29.17

-22.4

Working capital

-39.44

340.92

-54.06

-14.58

Other operating items

Operating

122.97

401.44

-15.5

20.09

Capital expenditure

65.48

175.12

59.46

110.06

Free cash flow

188.45

576.56

43.95

130.15

Equity raised

1,439.26

944.05

453.32

396.34

Investing

0.83

-0.15

0.04

0.01

Financing

-80.77

16.66

4.1

167.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,547.78

1,537.13

501.43

693.87

