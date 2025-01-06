Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
299.14
150.57
111.31
95.16
Depreciation
-59.41
-51.97
-43.57
-38.08
Tax paid
-77.31
-38.06
-29.17
-22.4
Working capital
-39.44
340.92
-54.06
-14.58
Other operating items
Operating
122.97
401.44
-15.5
20.09
Capital expenditure
65.48
175.12
59.46
110.06
Free cash flow
188.45
576.56
43.95
130.15
Equity raised
1,439.26
944.05
453.32
396.34
Investing
0.83
-0.15
0.04
0.01
Financing
-80.77
16.66
4.1
167.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,547.78
1,537.13
501.43
693.87
