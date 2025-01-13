Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.56
110.56
110.56
110.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,433.84
1,253.4
1,154.71
933.45
Net Worth
1,544.4
1,363.96
1,265.27
1,043.48
Minority Interest
Debt
129.64
62.87
151.93
88.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.17
23.04
20.87
18.66
Total Liabilities
1,704.21
1,449.87
1,438.07
1,150.18
Fixed Assets
832.93
704.13
668.16
579.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.19
91.99
11.73
1.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.11
9.39
8.59
5.35
Networking Capital
744.28
522.05
690.95
333.9
Inventories
437.89
425.65
618.81
227.33
Inventory Days
40.05
Sundry Debtors
584.87
415.02
434.62
330.8
Debtor Days
58.28
Other Current Assets
151.64
169.64
147.09
213.8
Sundry Creditors
-266.22
-324.83
-407.19
-327.38
Creditor Days
57.68
Other Current Liabilities
-163.9
-163.43
-102.38
-110.65
Cash
77.71
122.32
58.64
229.92
Total Assets
1,704.22
1,449.88
1,438.07
1,150.16
