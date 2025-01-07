Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,071.51
1,635.65
1,571.86
1,315.04
yoy growth (%)
26.64
4.05
19.53
5.49
Raw materials
-1,378.85
-1,126.43
-1,127.36
-921.42
As % of sales
66.56
68.86
71.72
70.06
Employee costs
-99.69
-90.16
-81.68
-72.56
As % of sales
4.81
5.51
5.19
5.51
Other costs
-231.33
-190.28
-178.76
-157.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.16
11.63
11.37
11.99
Operating profit
361.63
228.77
184.06
163.33
OPM
17.45
13.98
11.7
12.42
Depreciation
-59.41
-51.97
-43.57
-38.08
Interest expense
-20.66
-33.17
-36.3
-36.1
Other income
17.59
6.94
7.12
6.02
Profit before tax
299.14
150.57
111.31
95.16
Taxes
-77.31
-38.06
-29.17
-22.4
Tax rate
-25.84
-25.28
-26.21
-23.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
221.83
112.5
82.13
72.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
221.83
112.5
82.13
72.76
yoy growth (%)
97.17
36.98
12.87
-1.9
NPM
10.7
6.87
5.22
5.53
