Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,071.51

1,635.65

1,571.86

1,315.04

yoy growth (%)

26.64

4.05

19.53

5.49

Raw materials

-1,378.85

-1,126.43

-1,127.36

-921.42

As % of sales

66.56

68.86

71.72

70.06

Employee costs

-99.69

-90.16

-81.68

-72.56

As % of sales

4.81

5.51

5.19

5.51

Other costs

-231.33

-190.28

-178.76

-157.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.16

11.63

11.37

11.99

Operating profit

361.63

228.77

184.06

163.33

OPM

17.45

13.98

11.7

12.42

Depreciation

-59.41

-51.97

-43.57

-38.08

Interest expense

-20.66

-33.17

-36.3

-36.1

Other income

17.59

6.94

7.12

6.02

Profit before tax

299.14

150.57

111.31

95.16

Taxes

-77.31

-38.06

-29.17

-22.4

Tax rate

-25.84

-25.28

-26.21

-23.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

221.83

112.5

82.13

72.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

221.83

112.5

82.13

72.76

yoy growth (%)

97.17

36.98

12.87

-1.9

NPM

10.7

6.87

5.22

5.53

