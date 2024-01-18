|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Final Dividend for the Financial year 2023-24. Recommended a final dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1.0/- (Rupees One Only) per equity share of the Company of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting {AGM) of the Company. The Dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2024.
