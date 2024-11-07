iifl-logo-icon 1
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd Board Meeting

Prince Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Further kindly note that under the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 to Saturday November 09 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.princepipes.com. Outcome of Board Meeting : Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Three Months ended June 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Further kindly note that under the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from Monday July 01 2024 to Saturday August 03 2024 (both days inclusive). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.princepipes.com. You are requested to kindly note the same. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia to Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting Outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Prince Pipes: Related News

No Record Found

