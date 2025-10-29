iifl-logo

Studds Accessories Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Studds Accessories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Studds Accessories Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Oct, 2025
Mar-2025Aug-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.77%

Non-Promoter- 21.22%

Institutions: 21.22%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Studds Accessories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.68

9.84

9.84

9.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

430.75

377.57

328.13

300.97

Net Worth

450.43

387.41

337.97

310.81

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

529.02

499.17

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

529.02

499.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

6.82

7.31

Studds Accessories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

3,848.45

60.2148,885.66193.290.882,393.87397.57

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,465.25

73.5939,361.796.60.261,207.1133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

190.85

32.0211,841.896.931.881,043.1596.35

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

SHAILY

2,553.7

120.8611,735.5535.970.08225.1107.97

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,161.6

87.8710,589.9139.690.14527.34183.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Studds Accessories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

MADHU BHUSHAN KHURANA

Managing Director

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana

Whole Time Director

Shilpa Arora

Independent Director

Pankaj Duhan

Independent Director

SHISHIRA RUDRAPPA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asha Mittal.

Independent Director

Deepshikha Singla

Registered Office

Plot No.918 Sector 68 IMT,

Haryana - 121004

Tel: 91-129-429 6500

Website: http://www.studds.com

Email: secretarial@studds.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Reports by Studds Accessories Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Studds Accessories Ltd share price today?

The Studds Accessories Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Studds Accessories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Studds Accessories Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Studds Accessories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Studds Accessories Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Studds Accessories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Studds Accessories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Studds Accessories Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the CAGR of Studds Accessories Ltd?

Studds Accessories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Studds Accessories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Studds Accessories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

