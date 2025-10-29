No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.68
9.84
9.84
9.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
430.75
377.57
328.13
300.97
Net Worth
450.43
387.41
337.97
310.81
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
529.02
499.17
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
529.02
499.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
6.82
7.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,848.45
|60.21
|48,885.66
|193.29
|0.88
|2,393.87
|397.57
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,465.25
|73.59
|39,361.7
|96.6
|0.26
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
190.85
|32.02
|11,841.8
|96.93
|1.88
|1,043.15
|96.35
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,553.7
|120.86
|11,735.55
|35.97
|0.08
|225.1
|107.97
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,161.6
|87.87
|10,589.91
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|183.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MADHU BHUSHAN KHURANA
Managing Director
Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana
Whole Time Director
Shilpa Arora
Independent Director
Pankaj Duhan
Independent Director
SHISHIRA RUDRAPPA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asha Mittal.
Independent Director
Deepshikha Singla
Plot No.918 Sector 68 IMT,
Haryana - 121004
Tel: 91-129-429 6500
Website: http://www.studds.com
Email: secretarial@studds.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Studds Accessories Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.