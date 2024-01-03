Studds Accessories Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,848.45
|60.21
|48,885.66
|193.29
|0.88
|2,393.87
|397.57
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,465.25
|73.59
|39,361.7
|96.6
|0.26
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
190.85
|32.02
|11,841.8
|96.93
|1.88
|1,043.15
|96.35
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,553.7
|120.86
|11,735.55
|35.97
|0.08
|225.1
|107.97
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,161.6
|87.87
|10,589.91
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|183.87
