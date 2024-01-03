Studds Accessories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.68
9.84
9.84
9.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
430.75
377.57
328.13
300.97
Net Worth
450.43
387.41
337.97
310.81
Minority Interest
Debt
6.13
8.76
31.6
46.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.62
18.29
16.71
15.25
Total Liabilities
477.18
414.46
386.28
372.23
Fixed Assets
362.61
343.06
323.28
322.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.57
0.01
2.4
2.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.27
1.72
1.17
1.86
Networking Capital
37.9
11.12
32.19
8.51
Inventories
55.31
40.22
35.01
42.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.01
28.36
31.27
28.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.95
15.36
41.79
22.97
Sundry Creditors
-34.59
-31.93
-35.38
-51.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-44.78
-40.89
-40.5
-33.9
Cash
71.82
58.55
27.24
36.92
Total Assets
477.17
414.46
386.28
372.23
