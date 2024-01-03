To the Members of

Studds Accessories Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Studds Accessories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year ended that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, the profit/loss (including comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Board Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this Board Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

12. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

13. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act ;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Additional Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements 39(ii) Contingent Liability;

(ii) The company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i. (i) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes of accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities (intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes of accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (" Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to believe that the representations as provided under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

j. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013.

k. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Rajan Chhabra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 009520N CA Rajan Chhabra Partner Faridabad, June 28, 2025 M.No: 088276

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management over a period of every three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the programme physical verification of Property Plant & Equipment was carried out during the year. No material description were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (Including Right of Use Assets) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanation furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2025 for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory was conducted by the management at reasonable interval during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure of physical verification of stocks followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and discrepancies noticed on physical verification as compared to the books of accounts were not 10% or more in aggregate of each category of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification by the Management have been properly adjusted in books of accounts.

(b) According to information and explanation provide to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores. According to the information and explanation provided to us, no quarterly statements pertaining to working capital limits have been filed with the bank.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has compiled with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, guarantees and security with respect to the provisions of section 185 and 186 of Companies act 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act, for any of the business activities rendered by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. The particulars of statutory dues which have not been deposited on accounts of a dispute are as follows:

Name of statute Name of the disputed dues Amount (Rs. In Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where disputes are pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 3.17 March 2017 to June 2017 Joint Commissioner, GST Faridabad GST Act, 2017 GST 2.57 FY 2020-21 GST Authority, Faridabad GST Act, 2017 GST 3.30 FY 2018-19 GST Authority, Faridabad Income Tax, Act-1961 Income Tax 4.55 AY 2020-21 Income Tax Department

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, the audit procedures followed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of the subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and our verification of the same, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) TheCompanyhasnotmadeanypreferentialallotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (Fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence and reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of examination of the books and records of the Company, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly this point is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly this point is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and d of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly this point is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharge by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements. Accordingly no comment in respect of this clause has been included in this report.

For Rajan Chhabra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 009520N CA Rajan Chhabra Partner Faridabad, June 28, 2025 M. No. : 088276

ANNEXURE-B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Studds Accessories Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.