Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Share Price

11.13
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:30 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High11.13
  • 52 Wk High28.95
  • Prev. Close11.36
  • Day's Low11.13
  • 52 Wk Low 5.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0

Prev. Close

11.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

11.13

Day's Low

11.13

52 Week's High

28.95

52 Week's Low

5.75

Book Value

-10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.16%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.09%

Non-Institutions: 58.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.63

28.63

28.63

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.7

-52.78

-43.35

-21.66

Net Worth

-27.07

-24.15

-14.72

6.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

62.45

73.38

63.63

87.14

yoy growth (%)

-14.89

15.32

-26.97

25.78

Raw materials

-49.6

-44.96

-46.29

-58.87

As % of sales

79.41

61.27

72.75

67.56

Employee costs

-2.3

-3.04

-2.71

-3.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-14

-2.44

-19.07

-14.55

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.19

-9.78

-11.79

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.16

-0.24

-9.55

-2.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.89

15.32

-26.97

25.78

Op profit growth

-141.42

-446.55

-141.77

-24.18

EBIT growth

-289.49

-133.24

118.16

982.79

Net profit growth

468.8

-88.22

43.27

59.52

No Record Found

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tijaria Polypipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alok Jain Tijaria

Executive Director (Marketing)

Vikas Jain Tijaria

Executive Director(Production)

Praveen Jain Tijaria

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vineet Jain Tijaria

Independent Director

Ravi Prakash Jain

Independent Director

Khushi Nagrath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shipra Gandhi

Independent Director

Sonu Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tijaria Polypipes Ltd

Summary

Tijaria Polypipes Limited started as a Partnership Firm as under the name of Tijaria Overseas Vinyl in the 2000, which was converted into a Private Limited company as Tijaria Polypipes Private Limited on July 17, 2006. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company on July 20, 2006 and the name of Company was changed to Tijaria Polypipes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2006 was Issued by Asst Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing in two segments viz. Plastic and Textile. In the Plastic Division, the main products of the Company are HDPE Pipes, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Drip-Irrigation System, Mini Sprinkler System, Green House, Micro irrigation, uPVC Pipes, SWR pipes & Fittings, Electrical uPVC Conduit Pipes & Fittings, PLB ducts, DWC Pipes and uPVC Casing Pipes. These products are used in irrigation, telecommunication, industrial, and infrastructure and housing sector. The Plastic Division runs under the brand name of Tijaria and Vikas. In the Textile Division, the Compnays main product is mink blankets. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company based in Jaipur. They are having its branch offices in Lucknow, Indore, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Haryana. Their five major customers include Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, R K Sales Corporation (Jodhpur), JDS Trade Links Pvt Ltd (New Delhi), Independent Fruit Trade B V (Netherlands) and APR Projects Pvt Ltd (Churu).Th
Company FAQs

What is the Tijaria Polypipes Ltd share price today?

The Tijaria Polypipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is ₹31.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is 0 and -1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tijaria Polypipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is ₹5.75 and ₹28.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd?

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.55%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at 77.50%, 6 Month at -37.24%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 11.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.16 %
Institutions - 6.10 %
Public - 58.74 %

