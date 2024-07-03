Summary

Tijaria Polypipes Limited started as a Partnership Firm as under the name of Tijaria Overseas Vinyl in the 2000, which was converted into a Private Limited company as Tijaria Polypipes Private Limited on July 17, 2006. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company on July 20, 2006 and the name of Company was changed to Tijaria Polypipes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2006 was Issued by Asst Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing in two segments viz. Plastic and Textile. In the Plastic Division, the main products of the Company are HDPE Pipes, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Drip-Irrigation System, Mini Sprinkler System, Green House, Micro irrigation, uPVC Pipes, SWR pipes & Fittings, Electrical uPVC Conduit Pipes & Fittings, PLB ducts, DWC Pipes and uPVC Casing Pipes. These products are used in irrigation, telecommunication, industrial, and infrastructure and housing sector. The Plastic Division runs under the brand name of Tijaria and Vikas. In the Textile Division, the Compnays main product is mink blankets. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company based in Jaipur. They are having its branch offices in Lucknow, Indore, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Haryana. Their five major customers include Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, R K Sales Corporation (Jodhpur), JDS Trade Links Pvt Ltd (New Delhi), Independent Fruit Trade B V (Netherlands) and APR Projects Pvt Ltd (Churu).Th

