Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹11.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹11.13
Day's Low₹11.13
52 Week's High₹28.95
52 Week's Low₹5.75
Book Value₹-10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.63
28.63
28.63
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.7
-52.78
-43.35
-21.66
Net Worth
-27.07
-24.15
-14.72
6.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
62.45
73.38
63.63
87.14
yoy growth (%)
-14.89
15.32
-26.97
25.78
Raw materials
-49.6
-44.96
-46.29
-58.87
As % of sales
79.41
61.27
72.75
67.56
Employee costs
-2.3
-3.04
-2.71
-3.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-14
-2.44
-19.07
-14.55
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.19
-9.78
-11.79
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.16
-0.24
-9.55
-2.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.89
15.32
-26.97
25.78
Op profit growth
-141.42
-446.55
-141.77
-24.18
EBIT growth
-289.49
-133.24
118.16
982.79
Net profit growth
468.8
-88.22
43.27
59.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alok Jain Tijaria
Executive Director (Marketing)
Vikas Jain Tijaria
Executive Director(Production)
Praveen Jain Tijaria
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vineet Jain Tijaria
Independent Director
Ravi Prakash Jain
Independent Director
Khushi Nagrath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shipra Gandhi
Independent Director
Sonu Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
Summary
Tijaria Polypipes Limited started as a Partnership Firm as under the name of Tijaria Overseas Vinyl in the 2000, which was converted into a Private Limited company as Tijaria Polypipes Private Limited on July 17, 2006. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company on July 20, 2006 and the name of Company was changed to Tijaria Polypipes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2006 was Issued by Asst Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing in two segments viz. Plastic and Textile. In the Plastic Division, the main products of the Company are HDPE Pipes, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Drip-Irrigation System, Mini Sprinkler System, Green House, Micro irrigation, uPVC Pipes, SWR pipes & Fittings, Electrical uPVC Conduit Pipes & Fittings, PLB ducts, DWC Pipes and uPVC Casing Pipes. These products are used in irrigation, telecommunication, industrial, and infrastructure and housing sector. The Plastic Division runs under the brand name of Tijaria and Vikas. In the Textile Division, the Compnays main product is mink blankets. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company based in Jaipur. They are having its branch offices in Lucknow, Indore, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Haryana. Their five major customers include Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, R K Sales Corporation (Jodhpur), JDS Trade Links Pvt Ltd (New Delhi), Independent Fruit Trade B V (Netherlands) and APR Projects Pvt Ltd (Churu).Th
Read More
The Tijaria Polypipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is ₹31.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is 0 and -1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tijaria Polypipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd is ₹5.75 and ₹28.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.55%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at 77.50%, 6 Month at -37.24%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 11.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.