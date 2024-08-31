2. The 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 26th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Factory Premises of the company. 10. The Companys Register of Members & Share Transfer books shall remain closed from Friday, the 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, the 26th September, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. CUT OFF/RECORD DATE WILL BE -19TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 -INTIMATION ATTCHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) 18th AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 26TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 11.30 A.M AT FACTORY PREMISES AND CONCLUDED AT 12.30 P.M. WITH VOTE OF THANKS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) FOR THE 18TH AGM 2024 OF TPL -SCUTINIZER REPORT ALONG WITH VOTING RESULT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)