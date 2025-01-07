Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
62.45
73.38
63.63
87.14
yoy growth (%)
-14.89
15.32
-26.97
25.78
Raw materials
-49.6
-44.96
-46.29
-58.87
As % of sales
79.41
61.27
72.75
67.56
Employee costs
-2.3
-3.04
-2.71
-3.5
As % of sales
3.68
4.14
4.26
4.01
Other costs
-14.18
-16.59
-17.15
-18.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.71
22.61
26.96
21.46
Operating profit
-3.63
8.77
-2.53
6.06
OPM
-5.82
11.95
-3.97
6.95
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.19
-9.78
-11.79
Interest expense
-6.51
-6.39
-7.18
-9.1
Other income
0.9
0.37
0.42
0.28
Profit before tax
-14
-2.44
-19.07
-14.55
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14
-2.44
-19.07
-14.55
Exceptional items
0
-0.02
-1.84
-0.04
Net profit
-14.01
-2.46
-20.91
-14.6
yoy growth (%)
468.8
-88.22
43.27
59.52
NPM
-22.43
-3.35
-32.87
-16.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.