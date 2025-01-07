iifl-logo-icon 1
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.9
(-2.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:58:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

62.45

73.38

63.63

87.14

yoy growth (%)

-14.89

15.32

-26.97

25.78

Raw materials

-49.6

-44.96

-46.29

-58.87

As % of sales

79.41

61.27

72.75

67.56

Employee costs

-2.3

-3.04

-2.71

-3.5

As % of sales

3.68

4.14

4.26

4.01

Other costs

-14.18

-16.59

-17.15

-18.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.71

22.61

26.96

21.46

Operating profit

-3.63

8.77

-2.53

6.06

OPM

-5.82

11.95

-3.97

6.95

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.19

-9.78

-11.79

Interest expense

-6.51

-6.39

-7.18

-9.1

Other income

0.9

0.37

0.42

0.28

Profit before tax

-14

-2.44

-19.07

-14.55

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14

-2.44

-19.07

-14.55

Exceptional items

0

-0.02

-1.84

-0.04

Net profit

-14.01

-2.46

-20.91

-14.6

yoy growth (%)

468.8

-88.22

43.27

59.52

NPM

-22.43

-3.35

-32.87

-16.75

