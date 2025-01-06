Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-14
-2.44
-19.07
-14.55
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.19
-9.78
-11.79
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.16
-0.24
-9.55
-2.81
Other operating items
Operating
-16.61
-7.87
-38.41
-29.15
Capital expenditure
3.34
-14.15
1.89
0.57
Free cash flow
-13.26
-22.02
-36.52
-28.58
Equity raised
-15.37
10.52
63.41
92.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.12
-7.97
9.89
35.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.51
-19.47
36.79
99.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.