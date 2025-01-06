iifl-logo-icon 1
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.13
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Tijaria Polypipe FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-14

-2.44

-19.07

-14.55

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.19

-9.78

-11.79

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.16

-0.24

-9.55

-2.81

Other operating items

Operating

-16.61

-7.87

-38.41

-29.15

Capital expenditure

3.34

-14.15

1.89

0.57

Free cash flow

-13.26

-22.02

-36.52

-28.58

Equity raised

-15.37

10.52

63.41

92.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.12

-7.97

9.89

35.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.51

-19.47

36.79

99.43

