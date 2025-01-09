Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Management Discussions

The Company is engaged in manufacturing in two segments viz. Plastic and Textile. Plastic industry is one of the fastest growing industries in India which is playing a vital role in our economy. In the plastic division, the main products of the Company are HDPE Pipes, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Drip-Irrigation System, Mini Sprinkler System, Green House, Micro irrigation, uPVC Pipes, SWR pipes & Fittings, Electrical uPVC Conduit Pipes & Fittings, PLB ducts, DWC Pipes and uPVC Casing Pipes and in the Textile division, the main product is mink blankets and Masks. The plastic division runs under the brand name of ‘Tijaria and ‘Vikas. Make in India campaign is expected to benefit the overall industry sentiment as the government undertakes sector specific initiatives and implement policies and programs to improve overall business climate and investments. Revival of economy will also boost domestic consumption, leading to widening growth prospects for this industry. The Indian plastic industry has taken great strides. In the last few decades, the Industry has grown to the status of a leading sector in the Country with a sizable base. The material is gaining notable importance in different spheres of activity and per capita consumption is increasing at tremendous pace. Continuous advancements and developments in polymer technology, processing machineries, expertise, and cost effective manufacturing is fast replacing the typical materials in different segments with plastics. The Company is geared up to exploit the opportunities and challenges that arise in such conditions. Its strong distribution network, wider product range, responsiveness to the changing market conditions and resilient work force, all this can help your Company to pursue its path of future growth. On an overall basis, your Company expects a better performance in the ensuing year as well. The export of plastic products also yields about 1% of the countrys exports. The sector has a large presence of small scale companies in the country and provides employment to an estimate of about 0.4 million people in the country. Huge investment has been made in the form of fixed assets in the plastic processing industry. The Indian plastic industry clearly has the potential to continue its fast growth. However, over the years, competition in the industry has increased considerably. To survive the competition, both polymer manufacturers and processors will need to adopt radically new methods and approaches to reduce costs, improve market and customer service and management of performance. The per capita consumption of plastics in India is well below the world average. However, it also reflects many years of growth ahead, as the countrys economy continues to grow and upgrade the usage of products. Translating the expected growth rate into incremental demand, it is obvious that the country will remain one of the largest sources of additional demand for almost all kinds of plastics. Hence, it is clear that plastics will continue to be a growth industry, with boosting prospects for fresh investments in polymerization and downstream processing capacity. This is in contrast to the situation in various other countries, where growth prospects are limited, either because of stagnant demand or due to the historical over building. In such countries, the overall outlook would be far less promising, with the key imperatives being cost cutting and capacity rationalization.

Opportunities and Threat:

Growth in the pipe and textile industries is bound to happen due to several initiatives taken by the Government. Industry friendly environment, reduction in interest rates, GST implementation, and ease of doing business are some of the factors which will lead to the industries to a growth path. Besides domestic competition, competition from overseas suppliers may affect the growth prospects of the Company. However, Companys brand ‘Vikas and “Tijaria is established named in the HDPE/PVC pipe industry and continues to maintain its leadership position.

Segment wise Performance:

Segment wise performance is presented in the Balance Sheet forming part of this Annual Report.

Future Outlook:

The Companys aim is to first come out from losses. Various initiatives and measures being taken to achieve this will surely make the Companys future better.

Risks and Concerns:

Both pipe and textile division needs regular technological up-gradation as well as expansion so as to meet the growing demand as well as reduction in the cost of production. Company is taking various measures including option to realize value from the sale of non-core assets.

Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate system and procedure of internal control which is in commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. Internal audit is conducted to cover the key areas of operations.

Discussions on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The company booked a loss amounting of Rs. (945.55) Lacs in this financial year against the losses amounting of Rs. (2169.46) Lacs in last closed financial year. As a result of the challenges faced during the year, our turnover decreased by around 75% over the previous year. The Company plans to further strengthen the areas where more improvement opportunities exist.

Human Resource Management:

The Companys HR philosophy is to establish and build a high performing organization, where each individual is motivated to perform to the fullest capacity to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives. The Human resources of an organization determines the success and failure of an organization. A structured communication process inside the organization is critical to enhance the employee productivity and satisfaction levels. Employee perception on communication is also tracked closely and their feedback is used to further improve this process. Industrial relations are continued to be cordial and satisfactory. The total number of employees on the rolls of the Company was 75 as on March 31, 2023.

Cautionary Statement:

Some of the statements made above are stated as required by applicable regulations. However, they are based on the data available and the bona fide judgment of the management, the actual results may be affected by various factors, which may be different from what your management envisages in terms of future performance and outlook.

