TO THE MEMBERS OF TIJARIA POLYPIPES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements: - Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of TIJARIA POLYPIPES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), Statement of Change in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year than ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit (Loss) (Including other comprehensive income), Change in Equity and Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

We draw to attention to:

We are unable to determine the consequential impact of certain specific transactions /matters and disclosures on the Standalone Financial Statements. Such specific transactions/ matters include:

a. Bank of India has declared Non-Performing Assets (NPA) to the Company on 30.06.2022 (w.e.f. 27.11.2020) as on date outstanding loan amount was 7250.19 Lacs and Bank

Guarantee Rs. 57 lacs total Rs. 7307.19 Lacs. As per the section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 the right of redemption of secured assets, Bank of India has excising the power and forfeited Equity shares investment of Promoters / Directors and their relatives total Amount Rs. 474.06 Lacs. This has been shown in Financials statements as Loan against shares forfeited.

b. The company has taken a loan of Rs 44 lakhs from the directors, this amount is pending since last years. Management treating it as current borrowing and no provision for interest has been made.

c. During the Financial Year 2022-23 Bank of India has sold total numbers of share 14,17,858 amounting Rs. 76,33,435/- which was forfeited by the Bank of India related to directors / promoters and their relatives person / companies. The said amount has been credited by the Bank of India against outstanding loan amount.

d. As management has been decided that there is not made interest provision on NPA declared Bank Loan Account since declaration of NPA by the bank i.e. 1st July 2022.

e. The company has total outstanding loans and advances of Rs. 2294/- lacs as on the year ended 31st March, 2023 from various entities. We have circulated the independent balance confirmation for the majority of the outstanding loans and advances, however, we have not received any confirmation independently. Also, the company has not accrued any interest on the said loans & advances. Accordingly, due to lack of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the recoverability and existence of such loans and advances.

f. As per Standards on Auditing (SA) 505 External Confirmation, Independent Balance confirmation for outstanding Bank Balances as on 31.03.2023 were sought during the course of audit and the response to the said confirmations were received by us.

g. Some of the balances of Trade Receivables and Trade payable of the Company are subject to confirmation from the respective parties and consequential reconciliation/adjustment arising there from, if any.

h. The company has declared land and building of Rs. 29.82 Lacs situated at Daulatpura, Jaipur held for sale since 2018-19. Refer to IND AS 105 for this to be the case, the assets must be available for immediate sale in its present condition, for the sale to be highly probable, the appropriate level of management must be committed to a plan of such assets. In this regard the company management not provide any future plan to execute the same. i. The company has a Gross Tax Asset of Rs. 21.42 Lacs as on 31st March 2023 pertaining to various years. The company has not provided with the status of the assessment/refund/appeal for the said Tax Assets and hence, due to lack of the information and documentary evidence, we are unable to comment on the recoverability of the tax assets or requirement of the provision, if any.

j. The company has a Yarn Division in the textile segment which has been closed for a long time. Plant and Machinery and other assets belonging to Yarn Division on which depreciation charged by the company. We have been unable to find sufficient appropriate evidence as to whether the company will be able to resume production under this division. The total amount of Gross Assets as on 31.03.2023 in Textile Segment is Rs.83.98 Crores and the Net Block of Assets is Rs.19.48 Crores which includes the assets of Blanket Division and Yarn Division.

Emphasis of Matter

Key Audit Matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets The assessment of the valuation of deferred tax assets, resulting from net operating losses of previous years and temporary differences, and provisions for uncertain tax positions is significant to our audit as the calculations are complex and depend on sensitive and judgmental assumptions. These include, amongst others, long-term future profitability and local fiscal regulations and developments. As matter of prudence, the company has not recognized the deferred tax assets. We have tested the managements assessment of the recoverability of deferred tax assets and future profitability of the company.We also assessed the applicable fiscal regulations and developments, in particular those related to changes in the statutory income tax rate and of the statutes of limitation since, as these are key assumptions underlying the valuation of the deferred tax assets and uncertain tax positions. Employee Gratuity Benefit Plan IND AS 19 As per IND AS 19 assets and liability pertaining to Employee Gratuity Benefit Plan as on 31st March 2023. As per the financial Statement year ended 31 March 2023 Management not conducted Actuarial valuation of Employee Gratuity Benefit Plan under IND AS 19. Physical Stock Verification Physical Stock verification of Raw Material, Store and Spares and Finished Goods as on 31.03.2023 As informed the physical stock verification has been done by the company by its companys employees. The report of physical verification of raw material, stores and spares and finished goods is yet to be received.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Companys annual return but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

A Further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and RegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flowdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure C”

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in the financial statements at point no.1 and 2 to Notes to Accounts of Note No.26 for Significant Accounting policies & Notes on Account. b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise. c) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197 (16): In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be communicated upon by us.

Place: Jaipur For AMIT RAMAKANT &CO th Chartered Accountants Date: 29 May 2023 Firm No. 009184C

(CA. AMIT AGRAWAL) PARTNER

Membership No. 77407

UDIN : 23077407BGYFHW7630

ANNEXURE -A OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

For AMIT RAMAKANT&CO. Place:. Jaipur Chartered Accountants Date: 29th May 2023 Firm No. 009184C

UDIN : 23077407BGYFHW7630 (CA. AMIT AGRAWAL) PARTNER

Membership No. 77407

AMIT RAMAKANT&CO.

Chartered Accountant

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure B referred to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, we report the following:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phasedmanner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and such records and accounts have been maintained by the company.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes but there are dues of Income-tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes, details of which are as under:

S.No. Assessment Year Demand raised by the AO Amount deposited against the disputed demand Remark 1. 2010-11 2,63,31,545/- 2,61,25,750/- Appeal Pending beforeHigh Court, Jaipur 2 2013-14 72,30,540/- - Appeal pending before CIT, Jaipur

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institution and has not issued debentures during the financial year under reporting.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. 10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations givenby the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by itsofficers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. 11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations givenby the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Companies Act; 12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in theFinancial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. 16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of theReserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of theOrder are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For AMIT AGRAWAL &CO. Chartered Accountants Firm No. 009184C

Date : 29th May 2023 Place : Jaipur

(CA. AMIT AGRAWAL) PARTNER Membership No. 77407

UDIN : 23077407BGYFHW7630

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TIJARIA POLYPIPES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

For AMIT AGRAWAL &CO. Chartered Accountants Firm No. 009184C

Date : 29th May 2023 Place : Jaipur

(CA. AMIT AGRAWAL) PARTNER Membership No. 77407

UDIN : 23077407BGYFHW7630