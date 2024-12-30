Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Tijaria Polypipes Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 30th December 2024 to consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: 1. To take on record and accept the resignation tendered by the company secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 31.12.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th December, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following. 1. Board accepted the Resignation Received from the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Mrs. Kartika pareek effective from 31/12/2024 pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, BOARD ACCEPTED THE RESIGNATION FROM COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER Mrs. KARTIKA PAREEK EFFECTIVE FROM 31/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Tijaria Polypipes Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 to consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Company further confirms that the trading window of the Company is closed from 1st October 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 11th November 2024. This is for your information and record please Unaudited half and quarterly result meeting which is held on 11th NOV 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 23th August 2024 at the Factory premises (SP-1-2316 RIICO Industrial Area Ramchandrapura Sitapura Extension Jaipur (Rajasthan)-302022) to consider the Following Businesses: 1. To finalize the date day venue and time for convening the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting. 3. To consider and adopt Boards Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company at the Annual General Meeting; 5. To decide the date of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company; 6. Any other matter with the permission of Chair This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 23RD August, 2024, commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.at the Factory premises of the company situated at SP-1-2316 RIICO Industrial Area, Ramchandrapura Sitapura Extension Jaipur (Rajasthan) -letter enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Tijaria Polypipes Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 to consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Company further confirms that the trading window of the Company is closed from 1st July 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 09th August 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 09TH August, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following 1. The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took on records Limited Review Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation. 2. Shifiting of the registered office of the company from SP-1-2316, RIICO Industrial Area, Ramchandrapura, Sitapura Extn. Jaipur-302022 to B-9 Vinayak complex station road , Jaipur, Raj 302006 w.e.f 10/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: 1. Standalone audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31th March 2024. 2. To consider and appointment of M/s Naredi Vinod & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 3. To consider and appointment of M/s. Anirudh Kumar & Co. Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider for issue of 2 Crores Equity shares for restructuring of the company. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 01st March, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: Option (1) Two crore shares will be newly issued by the company to restructure the Company and it will use the swap to merge with another company. Option (2) New investors can be brought into the company through debentures or Preference shares to expand its business. The company will use one of these two options as per the interest of the company so that the company can clear its old debits and at the same time the company can expand its new business by investing well in the new business going forward. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Tijaria Polypipes Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday10th February 2024 at 03:00 P.M. to consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31 December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Company further confirms that the trading window of the Company is closed from 1st January 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 10th February 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th February, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following 1. The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31st 2023 and took on records Limited Review Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation. (Copy enclosed) The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04: 00 P.M We request you to take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024