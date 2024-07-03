SectorPlastic products
Open₹71.75
Prev. Close₹68.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.15
Day's High₹71.75
Day's Low₹71.75
52 Week's High₹71.75
52 Week's Low₹15.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.47
5.47
5.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.29
8.22
8.13
7.84
Net Worth
12.76
13.69
13.6
13.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
22.07
21.95
31.45
37.83
yoy growth (%)
0.56
-30.2
-16.86
-60.51
Raw materials
-17.76
-17.21
-25.67
-30.76
As % of sales
80.49
78.41
81.61
81.3
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.91
-1.05
-1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.06
0.15
-0.45
0.31
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.11
-1.35
-1.55
Tax paid
0.21
-0.05
0.01
-0.1
Working capital
-2.76
1.6
0.38
1.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.56
-30.2
-16.86
-60.51
Op profit growth
-48.11
67.45
-54.63
-39
EBIT growth
-49.08
397.88
-85.41
-48.49
Net profit growth
205.74
-121.08
-304.02
-74.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Ashutosh Damubhai Gandhi
WTD & Executive Director
Sneha Ashutosh Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Arvindbhai Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Kiritkumar H Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Deep Kiritkumar Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Purvi Jatin Intwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ahimsa Industries Ltd
Summary
Ahimsa Industries Limited was incorporated as Ahimsa Industries Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certification of Incorporation dated January 24, 1996, in Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Ahimsa Industries Private Limited and further, Company converted into Public Limited i.e. Ahimsa Industries Limited vide fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 25, 2015. The Company is one of the leading PET Preforms manufacturers; PET preforms are produced on world class - husky H-PET injection molding machines & on brand new husky molds. Since its foundation, the production of PET packaging in the form of preforms and bottles has been the core business of Ahimsa. The preforms are blown into bottles by Ahimsa or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, milk, fruit juices, etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing PET of preform & trading of sugar confectionery machinery, plastic processing machinery, injection moulds and textiles.The Company has a manufacturing plant located at Piplaj Village in close proximity of SP Ring Road, Transport Nagar & National Highway connecting major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, South India etc.; in famous Devraj Industrial Park. It is a well infrastructure, non polluting industrial estate located in Piplaj & Kamod Village of AMC. Nearly 1.5 acre plot is carrying an ultramodern pre engineered building of 17000 sq. ft. floor space. The well designed
Read More
The Ahimsa Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is ₹39.28 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.08 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahimsa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is ₹15.1 and ₹71.75 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Ahimsa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 61.61%, 1 Year at 362.90%, 6 Month at 262.37%, 3 Month at 94.97% and 1 Month at 15.82%.
