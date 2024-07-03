Summary

Ahimsa Industries Limited was incorporated as Ahimsa Industries Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certification of Incorporation dated January 24, 1996, in Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Ahimsa Industries Private Limited and further, Company converted into Public Limited i.e. Ahimsa Industries Limited vide fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 25, 2015. The Company is one of the leading PET Preforms manufacturers; PET preforms are produced on world class - husky H-PET injection molding machines & on brand new husky molds. Since its foundation, the production of PET packaging in the form of preforms and bottles has been the core business of Ahimsa. The preforms are blown into bottles by Ahimsa or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, milk, fruit juices, etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing PET of preform & trading of sugar confectionery machinery, plastic processing machinery, injection moulds and textiles.The Company has a manufacturing plant located at Piplaj Village in close proximity of SP Ring Road, Transport Nagar & National Highway connecting major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, South India etc.; in famous Devraj Industrial Park. It is a well infrastructure, non polluting industrial estate located in Piplaj & Kamod Village of AMC. Nearly 1.5 acre plot is carrying an ultramodern pre engineered building of 17000 sq. ft. floor space. The well designed

