Ahimsa Industries Ltd Share Price

71.75
(4.97%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open71.75
  • Day's High71.75
  • 52 Wk High71.75
  • Prev. Close68.35
  • Day's Low71.75
  • 52 Wk Low 15.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ahimsa Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

71.75

Prev. Close

68.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.15

Day's High

71.75

Day's Low

71.75

52 Week's High

71.75

52 Week's Low

15.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ahimsa Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ahimsa Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ahimsa Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.61%

Non-Promoter- 30.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ahimsa Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.47

5.47

5.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.29

8.22

8.13

7.84

Net Worth

12.76

13.69

13.6

13.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

22.07

21.95

31.45

37.83

yoy growth (%)

0.56

-30.2

-16.86

-60.51

Raw materials

-17.76

-17.21

-25.67

-30.76

As % of sales

80.49

78.41

81.61

81.3

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.91

-1.05

-1.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.06

0.15

-0.45

0.31

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.11

-1.35

-1.55

Tax paid

0.21

-0.05

0.01

-0.1

Working capital

-2.76

1.6

0.38

1.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.56

-30.2

-16.86

-60.51

Op profit growth

-48.11

67.45

-54.63

-39

EBIT growth

-49.08

397.88

-85.41

-48.49

Net profit growth

205.74

-121.08

-304.02

-74.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ahimsa Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ahimsa Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Ashutosh Damubhai Gandhi

WTD & Executive Director

Sneha Ashutosh Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Arvindbhai Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Kiritkumar H Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Deep Kiritkumar Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Purvi Jatin Intwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahimsa Industries Ltd

Summary

Ahimsa Industries Limited was incorporated as Ahimsa Industries Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certification of Incorporation dated January 24, 1996, in Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Ahimsa Industries Private Limited and further, Company converted into Public Limited i.e. Ahimsa Industries Limited vide fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 25, 2015. The Company is one of the leading PET Preforms manufacturers; PET preforms are produced on world class - husky H-PET injection molding machines & on brand new husky molds. Since its foundation, the production of PET packaging in the form of preforms and bottles has been the core business of Ahimsa. The preforms are blown into bottles by Ahimsa or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, milk, fruit juices, etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing PET of preform & trading of sugar confectionery machinery, plastic processing machinery, injection moulds and textiles.The Company has a manufacturing plant located at Piplaj Village in close proximity of SP Ring Road, Transport Nagar & National Highway connecting major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, South India etc.; in famous Devraj Industrial Park. It is a well infrastructure, non polluting industrial estate located in Piplaj & Kamod Village of AMC. Nearly 1.5 acre plot is carrying an ultramodern pre engineered building of 17000 sq. ft. floor space. The well designed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ahimsa Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ahimsa Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is ₹39.28 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.08 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahimsa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is ₹15.1 and ₹71.75 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ahimsa Industries Ltd?

Ahimsa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.86%, 3 Years at 61.61%, 1 Year at 362.90%, 6 Month at 262.37%, 3 Month at 94.97% and 1 Month at 15.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ahimsa Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ahimsa Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahimsa Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

