Ahimsa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73.15
(1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Ahimsa Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.06

0.15

-0.45

0.31

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.11

-1.35

-1.55

Tax paid

0.21

-0.05

0.01

-0.1

Working capital

-2.76

1.6

0.38

1.68

Other operating items

Operating

-3.39

0.58

-1.41

0.33

Capital expenditure

0.62

0.19

0.1

0.64

Free cash flow

-2.76

0.78

-1.31

0.98

Equity raised

15.68

15.49

16.37

15.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.45

2.52

1.8

3.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.47

18.79

16.86

20.05

