Ahimsa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.06
0.15
-0.45
0.31
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.11
-1.35
-1.55
Tax paid
0.21
-0.05
0.01
-0.1
Working capital
-2.76
1.6
0.38
1.68
Other operating items
Operating
-3.39
0.58
-1.41
0.33
Capital expenditure
0.62
0.19
0.1
0.64
Free cash flow
-2.76
0.78
-1.31
0.98
Equity raised
15.68
15.49
16.37
15.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.45
2.52
1.8
3.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.47
18.79
16.86
20.05
