|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
22.07
21.95
31.45
37.83
yoy growth (%)
0.56
-30.2
-16.86
-60.51
Raw materials
-17.76
-17.21
-25.67
-30.76
As % of sales
80.49
78.41
81.61
81.3
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.91
-1.05
-1.1
As % of sales
3.73
4.18
3.33
2.92
Other costs
-2.57
-2.08
-3.69
-3.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.68
9.47
11.74
9.72
Operating profit
0.9
1.73
1.03
2.29
OPM
4.08
7.92
3.3
6.05
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.11
-1.35
-1.55
Interest expense
-0.33
-0.64
-0.61
-0.78
Other income
0.41
0.17
0.47
0.36
Profit before tax
0.06
0.15
-0.45
0.31
Taxes
0.21
-0.05
0.01
-0.1
Tax rate
312.57
-38.79
-4.11
-32.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.28
0.09
-0.43
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.28
0.09
-0.43
0.21
yoy growth (%)
205.74
-121.08
-304.02
-74.01
NPM
1.27
0.42
-1.39
0.56
