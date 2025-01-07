iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahimsa Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.6
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:16:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

22.07

21.95

31.45

37.83

yoy growth (%)

0.56

-30.2

-16.86

-60.51

Raw materials

-17.76

-17.21

-25.67

-30.76

As % of sales

80.49

78.41

81.61

81.3

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.91

-1.05

-1.1

As % of sales

3.73

4.18

3.33

2.92

Other costs

-2.57

-2.08

-3.69

-3.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.68

9.47

11.74

9.72

Operating profit

0.9

1.73

1.03

2.29

OPM

4.08

7.92

3.3

6.05

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.11

-1.35

-1.55

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.64

-0.61

-0.78

Other income

0.41

0.17

0.47

0.36

Profit before tax

0.06

0.15

-0.45

0.31

Taxes

0.21

-0.05

0.01

-0.1

Tax rate

312.57

-38.79

-4.11

-32.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.28

0.09

-0.43

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.28

0.09

-0.43

0.21

yoy growth (%)

205.74

-121.08

-304.02

-74.01

NPM

1.27

0.42

-1.39

0.56

