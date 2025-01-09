Ahimsa Industries Ltd Management Discussions

To

The plastics industry in India has developed and diversified significantly since its inception in 1996. The Indian plastics industry market has now grown to become one of the leading sectors in the countrys economy, employing more than 4 million people. India is also one of the worlds top exporters of plastics products. The industry manufactures and exports goods.

The PET preforms industry has expanded its market reach globally, with emerging economies showing significant growth potential. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles have fueled the demand for PET preforms in these markets.

India has increasingly adopted free market principles and liberalized its economy to international trade after a fiscal pricing in 1991. The reforms largely favored industrial growth in country. Hence, the countrys economic growth progressed at a rapid pace with relatively large increases in per capita incomes.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.66% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the USD 29.88 billion by 2029.

PET preforms are the preparatory products that are used in the molding and formulation of PET materials into various shapes, sizes, and products. These preforms are used to make various shapes of bottles, jars, and packaging products, and they are introduced into the blowing machine to go through several procedures that allow the PET material to be adjusted as needed.

The rising demand for packaged drinking water and beverages will influence the growth rate of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market. Favorable properties of PET as packaging material the key elements driving market expansion. Along with this, increasing consumption in carbonated soft drinks and water will increase the demand for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market is also being driven by significant factors such as the upsurge in the level of disposable income and upgrading lifestyle of people. Furthermore, continuous thrust on product development will enhance the growth rate of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market. Also, consumerism and increasing urbanization will act as major factors influencing the growth of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market. The advancement in technologies and rising adoption of product in cosmetic and healthcare sector will have positive impact on the growth rate of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market.

Moreover, expansion of end-user industries and the use of PET in new application such as edible oil, beer, pharmaceuticals and dairy will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market. Additionally, rise in the demand from developing countries and untapped potential in emerging market will provide lucrative opportunities for markets growth.

INDIAN MARKET

The sentiment of Indian Industry was positive due to change in Government. The economy was showing the sign of returning to growth path and fiscal & current account deficit were lower. Effects of demonetization and Goods & Service Tax (GST) have highly shown in the whole Indian Economy. The manufacturing sector was benefited from lower interest rates, stable commodity prices & falling oil prices. However, there was a need of Government focus on infrastructure and require greater attention for overall growth of manufacturing & economy of India.

It is expected that the Indian economy is poised for higher growth beating growth rate of China in coming year. There are positive signs for such expectation like inflation are in control, oil prices are stable at lower level, interest rates expecting to fall further, stable commodity prices and positive expectation from present Government on reform & policy matters.

Ahimsa is continually researching ways to further improve quality, to increase and develop the barrier qualities of PET, and to renew and optimize the preform and bottle Designs.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Indian plastic and beverages market is highly competitive. Your company had focused on quality product to sustain its business and performed satisfactory on Indian market & done reasonably well on export front. “Greenpet” a brand deals in various ranges of products that can suit all applications and different kinds of budgets. Consumers prefer Greenpet preforms for its quality, colour, finishing, etc.

“AHIMSA INDUSTRIES LTD.” with its constant Endeavour for innovation will continue to introduce many new and innovative products both for domestic as well as International markets and thereby will fulfil its commitment to the society as a whole by offering premium quality products at the most affordable prices.

The Company is also judging the consumer taste in timely manner and introduced few new designs of Pet Preform articles. The company has developed market for its products in domestic as well as international geographies.

PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has dealing is single segment i.e. in pet performs. Indian plastic & beverage market is highly competitive. But our company has always put great emphasis to sustain satisfactory performance by focusing on quality product to its customers and by performing reasonably well on export front.

During the year under review; the company having 87 % of Pet Sales, 4% of Resign sale and 9% of other sales from the total turnover of the company.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The use of PET packaging products is increasing day by day. Changing life style, urbanization are pushing FMCG sector to use PET Packaging products in new innovative and trending ways to increase the sales by attracting the end users of the final products. Keeping in view the increased demand in PET packaging products, the Company continuously work on developing the products in trending ways to attract the more and more customers.

The 500-1000ml segment held the largest share in the PET Preforms market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. PET Preforms have a high demand for manufacturing 500-1000ml capacity bottles as they are mainly used as packaging products in the food & beverage sector for ready-to-drink items such as juices and carbonated drinks items such as soft drinks. The consumption of beverage items especially soft drinks and juices is growing rapidly among adults on account of an increase in disposable income, thereby increasing the demand for 500-1000ml of capacity bottles for packaging purposes.

However, despite having a good growth potential, the plastic packaging industry faces many threats in terms of health hazards, government bans, fluctuating raw material prices and competition. Some of the players present in the industry follow unethical practices to increase the revenue by selling poor quality products which may look similar but are hazardous to the environment.

The growing shift towards sustainable packaging solutions reduces the usage of PET Preforms which can negatively impact the PET Preforms market size during the forecast period.

To overcome these challenges, significant efforts will have to be made by all the stakeholders to realize the real potential of this industry.

In a recent report of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), it has declared PET material to be safe for storage of water and packaging of food products.

RECENT TREND AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

In recent years Indian economy under the new government has gathered strong momentum. The company is optimistic about the recovery of Indian economy and the capital market. The country has to grow economically to with stand any international pressures from foreign countries. The way to economic growth begins with capital market development. The capital market industry in other words is backbone to economic growth in country.

Since its foundation, the production of PET packaging in the form of preforms and bottles has been the core business of Ahimsa. The preforms are blown into bottles by Ahimsa or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, milk, fruit juices, etc.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The company is exposed to several potential risks like technological changes, political risks, Product distribution both from internal and external sources but the same can be anticipated and curbed by addressing them in its early stages for a long-term corporate success.

The Company is of the opinion that recycling & reuse of plastics are expected to increase in our Industry, thus effecting the development innovation and sustainability too.

Ahimsa endeavors to achieve a global spread of risk and maximum flexibility. The strong position of Ahimsa is the result of very high productivity, its technological leadership whereby quality and innovation come first, and its extensive geographic distribution. The production is highly automated and the production technology has to a large extent been optimized in-house. In addition, the Board and the Audit Committee of the Company periodically reviews the risk management procedures and takes various preventive measures to mitigate the risk factors.

DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Sr. No Particulars Standalone Explanations 2023-24 2022-23 1 Return on Capital Employed 2.18% 2.30% In the current year we changed machinery line and that lead to downtime of machine & trial runs which affected profitability. 2 Debtors Turnover Ratio 3.04 3.94 Though there is small decline, company is having has good liquidity resulted in least use of cash credit. 3 Inventory Turnover Ratio 2.71 3.56 It is decrease comparing with last year, due to change in purchasing pattern. 4 Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 5.49 7.98 This year by managing working capital well, company made the payment to creditor 5 Current Ratio 3.27 2.47 Company has enough liquid asset to cover short-term liabilities. 6 Debt Equity Ratio 0.06 0.06 Better utilization of operation fund lead to underutilization of CC limit, and hence better debt/equity ratio. 7 Net Profit Margin (%) * -6.37% 0.47% This year showing loss due to more than 5 year old dues written off, from different vertical than PET production 8 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) * -0.68% -0.25% Due to decline in operating profit which is due to less demand in market. 9 Return on net worth (%) * -7.01% 0.7% This year showing loss due to more than 5 year old dues written off, from different vertical than PET production. 10 Operating Profit Margin 1.95% -2.61% This year by managing operating cost well, margins are improved. 11 Book Value per share (Rs) 10 10 - 12 Earnings Per Share (Rs) Basic -1.69 0.17 This year due to change in production line and fluctuation in resin rates, profitability is affected. 13 Earnings Per Share (Rs) Diluted -1.69 0.17 --

* In the current financial year FY 23-24 profitability ratios are showing drastically down, that is because more than 5 years old dues are written off and given effect in FY 23-24. Even these old dues are also from different vertical than PET production, amounting Rs 99.1 lacs.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has implemented proper system for safeguarding the operations/business of the company, through which the assets are verified and frauds, errors are reduced and accounts, information connected to it are maintained such, so as to timely completion of the statements. The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The company gets internal audit and verification done at regular intervals. The requirement of having internal auditor compulsory by statue in case of listed and other classes of companies as prescribed shall further strengthen the internal control measures of company.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Your Company has undertaken employees development initiatives, which have very positive impact on the morale and team spirit of the employees. The company has continued to give special attention to human resources and overall development. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company is 10

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in the reports of the Board of Directors and Managements discussions and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied since Companys operations are influence by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.