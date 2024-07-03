Ahimsa Industries Ltd Summary

Ahimsa Industries Limited was incorporated as Ahimsa Industries Private Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certification of Incorporation dated January 24, 1996, in Ahmedabad. The name of Company was changed to Ahimsa Industries Private Limited and further, Company converted into Public Limited i.e. Ahimsa Industries Limited vide fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 25, 2015. The Company is one of the leading PET Preforms manufacturers; PET preforms are produced on world class - husky H-PET injection molding machines & on brand new husky molds. Since its foundation, the production of PET packaging in the form of preforms and bottles has been the core business of Ahimsa. The preforms are blown into bottles by Ahimsa or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, milk, fruit juices, etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing PET of preform & trading of sugar confectionery machinery, plastic processing machinery, injection moulds and textiles.The Company has a manufacturing plant located at Piplaj Village in close proximity of SP Ring Road, Transport Nagar & National Highway connecting major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, South India etc.; in famous Devraj Industrial Park. It is a well infrastructure, non polluting industrial estate located in Piplaj & Kamod Village of AMC. Nearly 1.5 acre plot is carrying an ultramodern pre engineered building of 17000 sq. ft. floor space. The well designed infrastructure industrial estate, facilitates easy movement in cargo round the clock, which saves loading & transit time.The Company has extremely reliable torrent power high tension power supply. Since torrent is having major grid stations & sub stations in area, so it get excellent power quality throughout the year. The quality of power i.e., voltage variation, etc is excellent, so the sophisticated machine work 24/7 without interruption. The Company has a R O (Reverse Osmosis) system utilized to circulate treated water with minimum TDS level in the cooling tower which circulates into the main Husky machine so that impurities & scaling arising out of ground water are kept to the minimum, which enhances machine and mold performance. It has a screw air compressor with receiver & air dryer which provides consistence air flow with required pressure & that too with a zero moisture % to ensure quality end product.A 1250 kVA T&R make step-down transformer is installed with 70% over capacity with Auto Tap Change to facilitate voltage fluctuations which arises abruptly during peak summer seasons for maintenance of accurate output voltage to run installed machinery inside the plant at a rated voltage without any breakdowns by the Company. The Company have installed an ultra sophisticated low-tension distribution panel equipped with world renowned Schneider to make switchgears & capacitor bank. It provides extra stable power to sophisticated HI-PET AE molding machines & world class accessories. The entire HT & LT network is equipped to handle three husky systems.Other than this, the Company have sophisticated Schneider make Ring metering unit (ACB). It used only Finolex make armored cable for electrification. It used Philips lighting & Schneider make switch gears only. The Companys electrical infrastructure is capable of running four Husky systems. The utilities are of very standard make & have an excellent service record. Ingersoll Rand screw compressor, Grunndfoss & Kirloskar pumps, Varun cooling tower are being used by the Company. It installed overhead cranes for offloading Jumbo bags of PET resin & a separate crane for safe & quick loading & offloading of molds. This ensures very minimum mold change over time. On top of it, it do have an ACE Fork lift & various material handling devices as well.One of the significant aspects of Ahimsas manufacturing functions has been its emphasis on increasing productivity on a continuing basis through improvements in manufacturing processes. In- house machine tools manufacturing facility has contributed significantly to this. The Company has laid emphasis on indigenization & adaptation of techniques acquired from better technologies which helped in productivity improvements.