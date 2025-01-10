To The Members of

Ahimsa Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ahimsa Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as ‘financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the

“Annexure B”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that,in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Managing and Executive Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note No 3.35 and 3.36 to the financial statements.

(ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable

and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(iv) The company has not declared the interim or final dividend for the current year.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the members of Ahimsa Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Ahimsa Industries Limited (‘the Company) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report the members of Ahimsa Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditor Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013(‘the Act) of Ahimsa Industries Limited,(‘the Company)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital work in progress and relevant details of right of use Assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets, wherever applicable. On the basis of Financial Statement, the company does not hold any ownership related to Intangible Assets, hence this point is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a programme of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, portion of the fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company had not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the monthly returns and statements comprising stock and creditor statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are having difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective months.

Month Data as per Statement Submitted to bank(ln lakhs) Data as per Books(ln lakhs) Difference, if any Debtors Creditors Stock Debtors Creditors Stock Debtors Creditors Stock % Difference April 338.09 88.29 475.64 328.49 95.58 475.64 9.60 -7.29 -0.01 2.92 -7.63 -0.00 May 305.39 56.70 424.73 305.78 56.12 425.01 -0.39 0.58 -0.22 -0.13 1.03 -0.05 June 296.73 16.31 425.86 296.90 17.25 426.22 -0.17 -0.94 -0.36 -0.06 -5.44 -0.08 July 287.17 28.52 408.58 288.83 32.65 409.32 -166 -4.13 -0.74 -0.57 -12.65 -018 August 263.89 33.02 424.90 270.78 33.02 428.54 -6.89 -0.00 -3.64 -2.54 -0.00 -0.85 September 301.07 51.88 452.84 310.92 51.80 453.22 -9.86 0.08 -0.38 -3.17 0.15 -0.08 October 376.64 108.71 440.19 347.92 48.39 443.98 28,72 60.32 -3.79 8.26 124.65 -0.85 November 349.14 102.40 426.36 356.00 102.05 441.50 -6.86 0.35 -15.14 -1.93 0.35 -3.43 December 387.54 122.52 418.36 396.58 122.77 426.29 -9.04 -0.24 -7.93 -2.28 -0.20 -1.86 Januarv 373.90 114.18 458.59 382.89 114.21 476.47 -900 -0.04 -7.88 -2.35 -0.03 -165 February 373.52 97.53 403.35 381.24 97.51 411.56 -7.72 0.01 -8.21 -2.03 0.01 -2.00 March 400.70 149.28 475.58 410.17 149.23 484.01 -9.48 0.05 -8.43 -2.31 0.04 -1.74

*The difference of greater than 10% is due to postdated entries and typing error in statement.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. The company has not given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with the loan to any person or other body corporate and accordingly, the question of commenting on compliance with the provisions in respect thereof does not arise.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2023. Therefore, the reporting requirement underclause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it).Accordingly, clause3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, income tax deducted at source, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:

Nature of dues Amount (in Rs. ‘000) Financial Year Forum where the dispute is pending TDS 6.50 2020-21 Traces

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the details of disputed statutory dues of Income Tax , Service tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of a dispute as at 31st March 2024 are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs ‘000) Financial Year Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3,158.06 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)

The Company has paid 20% of the disputed amount in accordance with CBDT instructions, pending resolution of these appeals.

(viii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge no fraud by the Company or on the Company, is noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto Month of March 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected to directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern) other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As per Section 135 of the Act, company is not liable for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.