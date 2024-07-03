SectorPlastic products
Open₹4.57
Prev. Close₹4.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹4.73
Day's Low₹4.34
52 Week's High₹9.85
52 Week's Low₹3.43
Book Value₹-4.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.08
13.08
11.51
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.08
1.51
2.35
25.19
Net Worth
-5
14.59
13.86
35.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.39
35.76
171.92
107.83
yoy growth (%)
-93.29
-79.19
59.43
-22.97
Raw materials
-24.42
-31.44
-153.02
-92.49
As % of sales
1,018.15
87.92
89
85.78
Employee costs
-0.55
-1.39
-2.16
-2.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.32
0.29
5.89
2.87
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.5
-0.93
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.06
0
-1.83
-1.06
Working capital
-30.14
3.03
5.09
16.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.29
-79.19
59.43
-22.97
Op profit growth
-2,251.44
-91.94
33.34
-2.02
EBIT growth
-1,145.58
-82.37
36.43
1.24
Net profit growth
-8,209.56
-92.88
29.99
62.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
172.09
108.55
349.69
202.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
172.09
108.55
349.69
202.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
1.62
0.08
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,519.25
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,556.45
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
246.85
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,602
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
461.6
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Rita Gupta
Director
Sonu Kumari
Company Secretary
Akriti Mahajan
Additional Director
Rita Gupta
Additional Director
Nitya Prakash Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sanco Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a private limited company under the name and style of Sanco Plastics Private Limited. The Company was incorporated to takeover the business of a partnership firm named Sanco Plastic Industries in which Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Mr. Jai Pal Singh Shishodia were partners. The partnership firm was into manufacturing of PVC Compounds since 1986 and was taken over by way of Business Transfer Agreement dated April 1, 1989 as a going concern. The partnership concern was thereafter dissolved through another agreement dated April 1, 1989.The Company manufactures wide range of products such as Rigid PVC conduit pipes, PVC casing & capping, PVC/ PP-R Plumbing Pipes, PVC Insulated Domestic Wires & Cables and Copper Wire Rod. Our products are supplied to entities in the railways, telecom, agriculture, construction, and irrigation sector. The Company has diversified its manufacturing line from electrical products to sanitary products to reduce market risk by introducing PVC/PPR Plumbing Pipes in its products line in 2008. Since FY 2009-10, the Company started the trading operations of PVC resin along with other related chemicals also. The Companys manufacturing facility is located in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.Expanded into product segments that are complementary to electrical wire and cable market i.e. LED lights and PVC insulation electrical tapes - this move has brought additional market reach at minimal cost expan
Read More
The Sanco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanco Industries Ltd is ₹5.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanco Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanco Industries Ltd is ₹3.43 and ₹9.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.48%, 3 Years at -32.33%, 1 Year at -27.46%, 6 Month at -48.54%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at 14.82%.
