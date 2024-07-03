Summary

Sanco Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a private limited company under the name and style of Sanco Plastics Private Limited. The Company was incorporated to takeover the business of a partnership firm named Sanco Plastic Industries in which Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Mr. Jai Pal Singh Shishodia were partners. The partnership firm was into manufacturing of PVC Compounds since 1986 and was taken over by way of Business Transfer Agreement dated April 1, 1989 as a going concern. The partnership concern was thereafter dissolved through another agreement dated April 1, 1989.The Company manufactures wide range of products such as Rigid PVC conduit pipes, PVC casing & capping, PVC/ PP-R Plumbing Pipes, PVC Insulated Domestic Wires & Cables and Copper Wire Rod. Our products are supplied to entities in the railways, telecom, agriculture, construction, and irrigation sector. The Company has diversified its manufacturing line from electrical products to sanitary products to reduce market risk by introducing PVC/PPR Plumbing Pipes in its products line in 2008. Since FY 2009-10, the Company started the trading operations of PVC resin along with other related chemicals also. The Companys manufacturing facility is located in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.Expanded into product segments that are complementary to electrical wire and cable market i.e. LED lights and PVC insulation electrical tapes - this move has brought additional market reach at minimal cost expan

