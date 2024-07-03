iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Industries Ltd Share Price

4.34
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open4.57
  • Day's High4.73
  • 52 Wk High9.85
  • Prev. Close4.57
  • Day's Low4.34
  • 52 Wk Low 3.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sanco Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

4.57

Prev. Close

4.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

4.73

Day's Low

4.34

52 Week's High

9.85

52 Week's Low

3.43

Book Value

-4.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanco Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sanco Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.42%

Foreign: 2.42%

Indian: 40.07%

Non-Promoter- 57.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

13.08

13.08

11.51

10.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.08

1.51

2.35

25.19

Net Worth

-5

14.59

13.86

35.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.39

35.76

171.92

107.83

yoy growth (%)

-93.29

-79.19

59.43

-22.97

Raw materials

-24.42

-31.44

-153.02

-92.49

As % of sales

1,018.15

87.92

89

85.78

Employee costs

-0.55

-1.39

-2.16

-2.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.32

0.29

5.89

2.87

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.5

-0.93

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.06

0

-1.83

-1.06

Working capital

-30.14

3.03

5.09

16.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.29

-79.19

59.43

-22.97

Op profit growth

-2,251.44

-91.94

33.34

-2.02

EBIT growth

-1,145.58

-82.37

36.43

1.24

Net profit growth

-8,209.56

-92.88

29.99

62.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

172.09

108.55

349.69

202.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

172.09

108.55

349.69

202.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

1.62

0.08

0.46

Sanco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,519.25

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,556.45

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

246.85

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,602

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

461.6

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanco Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Gupta

Whole-time Director

Rita Gupta

Director

Sonu Kumari

Company Secretary

Akriti Mahajan

Additional Director

Rita Gupta

Additional Director

Nitya Prakash Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanco Industries Ltd

Summary

Sanco Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a private limited company under the name and style of Sanco Plastics Private Limited. The Company was incorporated to takeover the business of a partnership firm named Sanco Plastic Industries in which Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Mr. Jai Pal Singh Shishodia were partners. The partnership firm was into manufacturing of PVC Compounds since 1986 and was taken over by way of Business Transfer Agreement dated April 1, 1989 as a going concern. The partnership concern was thereafter dissolved through another agreement dated April 1, 1989.The Company manufactures wide range of products such as Rigid PVC conduit pipes, PVC casing & capping, PVC/ PP-R Plumbing Pipes, PVC Insulated Domestic Wires & Cables and Copper Wire Rod. Our products are supplied to entities in the railways, telecom, agriculture, construction, and irrigation sector. The Company has diversified its manufacturing line from electrical products to sanitary products to reduce market risk by introducing PVC/PPR Plumbing Pipes in its products line in 2008. Since FY 2009-10, the Company started the trading operations of PVC resin along with other related chemicals also. The Companys manufacturing facility is located in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.Expanded into product segments that are complementary to electrical wire and cable market i.e. LED lights and PVC insulation electrical tapes - this move has brought additional market reach at minimal cost expan
Company FAQs

What is the Sanco Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sanco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanco Industries Ltd is ₹5.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanco Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanco Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanco Industries Ltd is ₹3.43 and ₹9.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanco Industries Ltd?

Sanco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.48%, 3 Years at -32.33%, 1 Year at -27.46%, 6 Month at -48.54%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at 14.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanco Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanco Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.50 %

