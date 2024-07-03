Sanco Industries Ltd Summary

Sanco Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a private limited company under the name and style of Sanco Plastics Private Limited. The Company was incorporated to takeover the business of a partnership firm named Sanco Plastic Industries in which Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Mr. Jai Pal Singh Shishodia were partners. The partnership firm was into manufacturing of PVC Compounds since 1986 and was taken over by way of Business Transfer Agreement dated April 1, 1989 as a going concern. The partnership concern was thereafter dissolved through another agreement dated April 1, 1989.The Company manufactures wide range of products such as Rigid PVC conduit pipes, PVC casing & capping, PVC/ PP-R Plumbing Pipes, PVC Insulated Domestic Wires & Cables and Copper Wire Rod. Our products are supplied to entities in the railways, telecom, agriculture, construction, and irrigation sector. The Company has diversified its manufacturing line from electrical products to sanitary products to reduce market risk by introducing PVC/PPR Plumbing Pipes in its products line in 2008. Since FY 2009-10, the Company started the trading operations of PVC resin along with other related chemicals also. The Companys manufacturing facility is located in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.Expanded into product segments that are complementary to electrical wire and cable market i.e. LED lights and PVC insulation electrical tapes - this move has brought additional market reach at minimal cost expansion. The Company has received vending approvals from various government, semi-government and public limited companies such as Railways, BSNL, MTNL, HCL, Wipro, Siemens etc. to make regular participation in tenders issued by them from time to time. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Company and sells its varied range of products under various brand names such as SATYAM VIKRANT, MARSHALL, SUPERPLAST and SANCO. The company is among the first few companies in North India which has received IS-14927 certification for PVC Profiles for quality assurance.The Company products offer a superior range of PVC Conduit Pipes to clients, which have got excellent features that makes them superior from other pipes offered in market, which include High insulation resistance, High resistance to oil, etc. The PVC Casings and Capings offered to clients confirm the laid IS: 14927 (2) 2001 standards. These products do not have burrs on both surfaces and can withstood against evenly distributed load. They have got excellent rigidity and resistance to flame propagation. Wires and Cables are manufactured using superior quality of aluminum and copper as conductors. These cables are made as per ISO standards and are approved by PWD, BHEL, PVVNL and many more reputed organizations.