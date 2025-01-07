iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.48
(3.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.39

35.76

171.92

107.83

yoy growth (%)

-93.29

-79.19

59.43

-22.97

Raw materials

-24.42

-31.44

-153.02

-92.49

As % of sales

1,018.15

87.92

89

85.78

Employee costs

-0.55

-1.39

-2.16

-2.02

As % of sales

23

3.9

1.25

1.87

Other costs

-0.57

-1.84

-3.37

-3.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.85

5.15

1.96

3.05

Operating profit

-23.15

1.07

13.35

10.01

OPM

-965.01

3

7.76

9.28

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.5

-0.93

-0.98

Interest expense

-0.07

-1.93

-6.72

-6.37

Other income

0.27

1.65

0.19

0.22

Profit before tax

-23.32

0.29

5.89

2.87

Taxes

-0.06

0

-1.83

-1.06

Tax rate

0.29

-1.6

-31.2

-37.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.39

0.28

4.05

1.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.31

Net profit

-23.39

0.28

4.05

3.12

yoy growth (%)

-8,209.56

-92.88

29.99

62.41

NPM

-975.2

0.8

2.35

2.89

