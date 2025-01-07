Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.39
35.76
171.92
107.83
yoy growth (%)
-93.29
-79.19
59.43
-22.97
Raw materials
-24.42
-31.44
-153.02
-92.49
As % of sales
1,018.15
87.92
89
85.78
Employee costs
-0.55
-1.39
-2.16
-2.02
As % of sales
23
3.9
1.25
1.87
Other costs
-0.57
-1.84
-3.37
-3.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.85
5.15
1.96
3.05
Operating profit
-23.15
1.07
13.35
10.01
OPM
-965.01
3
7.76
9.28
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.5
-0.93
-0.98
Interest expense
-0.07
-1.93
-6.72
-6.37
Other income
0.27
1.65
0.19
0.22
Profit before tax
-23.32
0.29
5.89
2.87
Taxes
-0.06
0
-1.83
-1.06
Tax rate
0.29
-1.6
-31.2
-37.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.39
0.28
4.05
1.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.31
Net profit
-23.39
0.28
4.05
3.12
yoy growth (%)
-8,209.56
-92.88
29.99
62.41
NPM
-975.2
0.8
2.35
2.89
