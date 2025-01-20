iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Industries Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.58

-78.26

58.53

-68.34

Op profit growth

-2,240.96

-91.8

31.23

-7.18

EBIT growth

-1,142.81

-82.34

34.8

-4.79

Net profit growth

-8,103.9

-92.83

33.82

22.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-965.49

2.89

7.66

9.26

EBIT margin

-969.7

5.96

7.34

8.63

Net profit margin

-972.83

0.77

2.36

2.8

RoCE

-27.79

2.48

16.04

12.86

RoNW

-22.85

0.2

3.12

2.46

RoA

-6.97

0.08

1.29

1.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-20.27

0.35

3.96

2.96

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-20.6

-0.2

3.04

1.99

Book value per share

12.75

35.36

33.63

29.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.37

19.85

7.79

36.53

P/CEPS

-0.36

-33.71

10.11

54.12

P/B

0.59

0.19

0.91

3.64

EV/EBIDTA

-2.87

23.51

5.93

14.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-1.58

-31.12

-38.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,144.3

534.87

134.9

171.18

Inventory days

4,714.06

392.14

63.68

60.66

Creditor days

-254.8

-384.32

-87.54

-78.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

309.36

-1.15

-1.87

-1.42

Net debt / equity

3.88

1.57

1.41

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

-2.45

52.83

3.69

3.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1,018.15

-88.17

-89.01

-85.61

Employee costs

-23

-3.73

-1.25

-1.95

Other costs

-24.32

-5.19

-2.06

-3.16

