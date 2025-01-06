Sanco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.32
0.29
5.89
2.87
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.5
-0.93
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.06
0
-1.83
-1.06
Working capital
-30.14
3.03
5.09
16.02
Other operating items
Operating
-53.91
2.81
8.21
16.83
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-0.36
0.74
-4.08
Free cash flow
-54.03
2.45
8.95
12.75
Equity raised
52.16
48.86
39.77
36.95
Investing
0
-1.19
0.59
-1.19
Financing
21.58
33.32
32.08
32.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.71
83.44
81.39
80.66
