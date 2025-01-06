iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.34
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Sanco Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.32

0.29

5.89

2.87

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.5

-0.93

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.06

0

-1.83

-1.06

Working capital

-30.14

3.03

5.09

16.02

Other operating items

Operating

-53.91

2.81

8.21

16.83

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-0.36

0.74

-4.08

Free cash flow

-54.03

2.45

8.95

12.75

Equity raised

52.16

48.86

39.77

36.95

Investing

0

-1.19

0.59

-1.19

Financing

21.58

33.32

32.08

32.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.71

83.44

81.39

80.66

