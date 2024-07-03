Summary

Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Limited was formerly incorporated with the name Nilkamal Plastics Limited, on December 05th, 1985. The Company name was changed to Nilkamal Limited effective on October 5, 2006. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic and metal furniture and material handling products. The Company organized businesses into 2 categories viz Plastics and Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings and Accessories. Today, using state-of-the-art machines and imported moulds from Europe, the company manufactures a range of products -- material handling crates, moulded furniture, houseware, multi-layer packaging films and custom mouldings. Nilkamal has been exporting its quality products since 1986. The Companys units are located at Sinnar in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Gujarat, Pondicherry and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Company set up a subsidiary in Sri Lanka to directly cater to the export market.During the financial year 2014-15, home division closed operation of two stores and opened one new store, while one store was made fully operational from go-to market model. The lifestyle furniture, furnishing and accessories division had focused on extensive data analytics for optimizing profitability in retail area and product portfolio. In the financial year 2014-15, apart from the @home portal, the company also entered into business partnerships with other leading e-commerce portals.During the FY 2018, the Company signed two franchise stores in Tier 2 cities

