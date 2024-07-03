iifl-logo-icon 1
Nilkamal Ltd Share Price

1,919.4
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

  • Open1,947.5
  • Day's High1,947.5
  • 52 Wk High2,250
  • Prev. Close1,937.7
  • Day's Low1,915
  • 52 Wk Low 1,690
  • Turnover (lac)32.72
  • P/E28.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value919.4
  • EPS67.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,863.74
  • Div. Yield1.03
No Records Found

Nilkamal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1,947.5

Prev. Close

1,937.7

Turnover(Lac.)

32.72

Day's High

1,947.5

Day's Low

1,915

52 Week's High

2,250

52 Week's Low

1,690

Book Value

919.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,863.74

P/E

28.69

EPS

67.43

Divi. Yield

1.03

Nilkamal Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

arrow

Nilkamal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nilkamal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.54%

Non-Promoter- 15.50%

Institutions: 15.50%

Non-Institutions: 19.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Nilkamal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.92

14.92

14.92

14.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,314.89

1,236.92

1,136.63

1,038.29

Net Worth

1,329.81

1,251.84

1,151.55

1,053.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,475.47

1,888.02

2,081.47

2,304.18

yoy growth (%)

31.11

-9.29

-9.66

11.25

Raw materials

-1,507.15

-1,053.29

-1,142.49

-1,358.03

As % of sales

60.88

55.78

54.88

58.93

Employee costs

-176.14

-154.39

-175.37

-177.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

103.99

139.02

158.2

158.68

Depreciation

-96.9

-92.66

-90.51

-49.64

Tax paid

-24.7

-35.6

-36.19

-47.45

Working capital

196.05

110.15

-49.28

-2.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.11

-9.29

-9.66

11.25

Op profit growth

-12.47

-8.8

27.3

-10.75

EBIT growth

-18.63

-11.83

5.41

-8.76

Net profit growth

-23.33

-15.23

9.69

-5.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,196.33

3,130.88

2,730.09

2,092.2

2,257.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,196.33

3,130.88

2,730.09

2,092.2

2,257.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.59

18.76

17.56

17.68

20.7

Nilkamal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nilkamal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K R Ramamoorthy

Independent Director

Mahendra V Doshi

Managing Director

Hiten V Parekh

Joint Managing Director

Manish V Parekh

Executive Director

Nayan S Parekh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sharad V Parekh

Chairman Emeritus

Vamanrai V Parekh

Independent Director

Mufazzal S Federal

Independent Director

S K Palekar

Independent Director

K Venkataramanan

Independent Director

Kavita Shah

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Goel

Independent Director

Abhay R Jadeja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nilkamal Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Limited was formerly incorporated with the name Nilkamal Plastics Limited, on December 05th, 1985. The Company name was changed to Nilkamal Limited effective on October 5, 2006. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic and metal furniture and material handling products. The Company organized businesses into 2 categories viz Plastics and Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings and Accessories. Today, using state-of-the-art machines and imported moulds from Europe, the company manufactures a range of products -- material handling crates, moulded furniture, houseware, multi-layer packaging films and custom mouldings. Nilkamal has been exporting its quality products since 1986. The Companys units are located at Sinnar in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Gujarat, Pondicherry and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Company set up a subsidiary in Sri Lanka to directly cater to the export market.During the financial year 2014-15, home division closed operation of two stores and opened one new store, while one store was made fully operational from go-to market model. The lifestyle furniture, furnishing and accessories division had focused on extensive data analytics for optimizing profitability in retail area and product portfolio. In the financial year 2014-15, apart from the @home portal, the company also entered into business partnerships with other leading e-commerce portals.During the FY 2018, the Company signed two franchise stores in Tier 2 cities
Company FAQs

What is the Nilkamal Ltd share price today?

The Nilkamal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1919.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nilkamal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nilkamal Ltd is ₹2863.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nilkamal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nilkamal Ltd is 28.69 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nilkamal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nilkamal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nilkamal Ltd is ₹1690 and ₹2250 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nilkamal Ltd?

Nilkamal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.20%, 3 Years at -7.53%, 1 Year at -13.18%, 6 Month at -1.36%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nilkamal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nilkamal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.54 %
Institutions - 15.51 %
Public - 19.95 %

