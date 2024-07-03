SectorPlastic products
Open₹1,947.5
Prev. Close₹1,937.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.72
Day's High₹1,947.5
Day's Low₹1,915
52 Week's High₹2,250
52 Week's Low₹1,690
Book Value₹919.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,863.74
P/E28.69
EPS67.43
Divi. Yield1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.92
14.92
14.92
14.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,314.89
1,236.92
1,136.63
1,038.29
Net Worth
1,329.81
1,251.84
1,151.55
1,053.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,475.47
1,888.02
2,081.47
2,304.18
yoy growth (%)
31.11
-9.29
-9.66
11.25
Raw materials
-1,507.15
-1,053.29
-1,142.49
-1,358.03
As % of sales
60.88
55.78
54.88
58.93
Employee costs
-176.14
-154.39
-175.37
-177.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
103.99
139.02
158.2
158.68
Depreciation
-96.9
-92.66
-90.51
-49.64
Tax paid
-24.7
-35.6
-36.19
-47.45
Working capital
196.05
110.15
-49.28
-2.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.11
-9.29
-9.66
11.25
Op profit growth
-12.47
-8.8
27.3
-10.75
EBIT growth
-18.63
-11.83
5.41
-8.76
Net profit growth
-23.33
-15.23
9.69
-5.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,196.33
3,130.88
2,730.09
2,092.2
2,257.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,196.33
3,130.88
2,730.09
2,092.2
2,257.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.59
18.76
17.56
17.68
20.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K R Ramamoorthy
Independent Director
Mahendra V Doshi
Managing Director
Hiten V Parekh
Joint Managing Director
Manish V Parekh
Executive Director
Nayan S Parekh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sharad V Parekh
Chairman Emeritus
Vamanrai V Parekh
Independent Director
Mufazzal S Federal
Independent Director
S K Palekar
Independent Director
K Venkataramanan
Independent Director
Kavita Shah
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Abhay R Jadeja
Reports by Nilkamal Ltd
Summary
Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Limited was formerly incorporated with the name Nilkamal Plastics Limited, on December 05th, 1985. The Company name was changed to Nilkamal Limited effective on October 5, 2006. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic and metal furniture and material handling products. The Company organized businesses into 2 categories viz Plastics and Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings and Accessories. Today, using state-of-the-art machines and imported moulds from Europe, the company manufactures a range of products -- material handling crates, moulded furniture, houseware, multi-layer packaging films and custom mouldings. Nilkamal has been exporting its quality products since 1986. The Companys units are located at Sinnar in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Gujarat, Pondicherry and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Company set up a subsidiary in Sri Lanka to directly cater to the export market.During the financial year 2014-15, home division closed operation of two stores and opened one new store, while one store was made fully operational from go-to market model. The lifestyle furniture, furnishing and accessories division had focused on extensive data analytics for optimizing profitability in retail area and product portfolio. In the financial year 2014-15, apart from the @home portal, the company also entered into business partnerships with other leading e-commerce portals.During the FY 2018, the Company signed two franchise stores in Tier 2 cities
Read More
The Nilkamal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1919.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nilkamal Ltd is ₹2863.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nilkamal Ltd is 28.69 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nilkamal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nilkamal Ltd is ₹1690 and ₹2250 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nilkamal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.20%, 3 Years at -7.53%, 1 Year at -13.18%, 6 Month at -1.36%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 1.98%.
