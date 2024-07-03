Nilkamal Ltd Summary

Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Limited was formerly incorporated with the name Nilkamal Plastics Limited, on December 05th, 1985. The Company name was changed to Nilkamal Limited effective on October 5, 2006. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic and metal furniture and material handling products. The Company organized businesses into 2 categories viz Plastics and Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings and Accessories. Today, using state-of-the-art machines and imported moulds from Europe, the company manufactures a range of products -- material handling crates, moulded furniture, houseware, multi-layer packaging films and custom mouldings. Nilkamal has been exporting its quality products since 1986. The Companys units are located at Sinnar in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Gujarat, Pondicherry and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Company set up a subsidiary in Sri Lanka to directly cater to the export market.During the financial year 2014-15, home division closed operation of two stores and opened one new store, while one store was made fully operational from go-to market model. The lifestyle furniture, furnishing and accessories division had focused on extensive data analytics for optimizing profitability in retail area and product portfolio. In the financial year 2014-15, apart from the @home portal, the company also entered into business partnerships with other leading e-commerce portals.During the FY 2018, the Company signed two franchise stores in Tier 2 cities and a few others are in pipeline. Omni-channel customer experience also occupies an important space in the brands strategy for this financial year. A focus on driving digital engagement and digital influence shall help drive business, both online and offline. This would also include enhancing the web experience for a customer and building an assortment specifically for the @home digital customer.During the year 2019, the Company has three direct subsidiaries: Nilkamal Foundation in India, Nilkamal Eswaran Plastics Private Limited at Sri Lanka and Nilkamal Crates and Bins - FZE at UAE and one step-down subsidiary: Nilkamal Eswaran Marketing Private Limited at Sri Lanka; and two Joint Venture Companies: Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Private Limited, which is the Indo-German Joint Venture and Cambro Nilkamal Private Limited, which is the Indo-US Joint Venture.During the year 2019, the Company made an additional investment of 25,370 equity shares of Beta Wind Farm Private Limited, for availing wind energy from them for companys unit situated at Hosur, in Tamil Nadu.The on-going partnership with BETA Wind Energy Farms Private Limited was optimized for its units consumption leading to lower billing by TNEB to a great extent thereby reducing the Carbon Emission.In 2022-23, Nilkamal Storage Systems Private Limited (NSSPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company by Scheme of Amalgamation, which was made effective April 22, 2023. As a result of merger, in 2024, Nilkamal Storage Systems Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiary Company with effect from that date.