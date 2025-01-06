iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nilkamal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,917.2
(-1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nilkamal Ltd

Nilkamal Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

103.99

139.02

158.2

158.68

Depreciation

-96.9

-92.66

-90.51

-49.64

Tax paid

-24.7

-35.6

-36.19

-47.45

Working capital

196.05

110.15

-49.28

-2.11

Other operating items

Operating

178.43

120.9

-17.78

59.47

Capital expenditure

195.36

127.33

246.13

104.13

Free cash flow

373.79

248.23

228.34

163.6

Equity raised

2,095.62

1,880.98

1,708.48

1,546.45

Investing

-83.31

-5.13

66.29

0.03

Financing

488.39

160.49

7.63

-34.19

Dividends paid

0

7.46

22.38

5.97

Net in cash

2,874.5

2,292.04

2,033.12

1,681.87

Nilkamal Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nilkamal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.