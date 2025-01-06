Nilkamal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
103.99
139.02
158.2
158.68
Depreciation
-96.9
-92.66
-90.51
-49.64
Tax paid
-24.7
-35.6
-36.19
-47.45
Working capital
196.05
110.15
-49.28
-2.11
Other operating items
Operating
178.43
120.9
-17.78
59.47
Capital expenditure
195.36
127.33
246.13
104.13
Free cash flow
373.79
248.23
228.34
163.6
Equity raised
2,095.62
1,880.98
1,708.48
1,546.45
Investing
-83.31
-5.13
66.29
0.03
Financing
488.39
160.49
7.63
-34.19
Dividends paid
0
7.46
22.38
5.97
Net in cash
2,874.5
2,292.04
2,033.12
1,681.87
