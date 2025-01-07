Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,475.47
1,888.02
2,081.47
2,304.18
yoy growth (%)
31.11
-9.29
-9.66
11.25
Raw materials
-1,507.15
-1,053.29
-1,142.49
-1,358.03
As % of sales
60.88
55.78
54.88
58.93
Employee costs
-176.14
-154.39
-175.37
-177.88
As % of sales
7.11
8.17
8.42
7.71
Other costs
-581.81
-439.98
-500.03
-561.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.5
23.3
24.02
24.35
Operating profit
210.36
240.35
263.56
207.03
OPM
8.49
12.73
12.66
8.98
Depreciation
-96.9
-92.66
-90.51
-49.64
Interest expense
-27.94
-23.13
-25.73
-15.79
Other income
18.48
14.48
10.88
17.09
Profit before tax
103.99
139.02
158.2
158.68
Taxes
-24.7
-35.6
-36.19
-47.45
Tax rate
-23.75
-25.61
-22.87
-29.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.29
103.42
122.01
111.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
79.29
103.42
122.01
111.22
yoy growth (%)
-23.33
-15.23
9.69
-5.01
NPM
3.2
5.47
5.86
4.82
