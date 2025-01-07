iifl-logo-icon 1
Nilkamal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,475.47

1,888.02

2,081.47

2,304.18

yoy growth (%)

31.11

-9.29

-9.66

11.25

Raw materials

-1,507.15

-1,053.29

-1,142.49

-1,358.03

As % of sales

60.88

55.78

54.88

58.93

Employee costs

-176.14

-154.39

-175.37

-177.88

As % of sales

7.11

8.17

8.42

7.71

Other costs

-581.81

-439.98

-500.03

-561.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.5

23.3

24.02

24.35

Operating profit

210.36

240.35

263.56

207.03

OPM

8.49

12.73

12.66

8.98

Depreciation

-96.9

-92.66

-90.51

-49.64

Interest expense

-27.94

-23.13

-25.73

-15.79

Other income

18.48

14.48

10.88

17.09

Profit before tax

103.99

139.02

158.2

158.68

Taxes

-24.7

-35.6

-36.19

-47.45

Tax rate

-23.75

-25.61

-22.87

-29.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.29

103.42

122.01

111.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

79.29

103.42

122.01

111.22

yoy growth (%)

-23.33

-15.23

9.69

-5.01

NPM

3.2

5.47

5.86

4.82

