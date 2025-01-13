Nilkamal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.92
14.92
14.92
14.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,314.89
1,236.92
1,136.63
1,038.29
Net Worth
1,329.81
1,251.84
1,151.55
1,053.21
Minority Interest
Debt
405.87
351.12
354.29
226.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
58.24
61.92
63.74
61.77
Total Liabilities
1,793.92
1,664.88
1,569.58
1,341.82
Fixed Assets
806.87
798.94
714.53
609.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.8
3.57
3.57
86.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.64
47.89
52.16
53.27
Networking Capital
846.78
804.58
738.67
524.76
Inventories
582.82
641.55
651.68
453.05
Inventory Days
96.08
87.58
Sundry Debtors
452.37
423.47
304.36
257.43
Debtor Days
44.87
49.76
Other Current Assets
190.84
124.35
154.31
124.85
Sundry Creditors
-216.13
-226.91
-227.12
-185.42
Creditor Days
33.48
35.84
Other Current Liabilities
-163.12
-157.88
-144.56
-125.15
Cash
62.85
9.9
60.65
67.53
Total Assets
1,793.94
1,664.88
1,569.58
1,341.81
