|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jul 2024
|14 May 2024
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs.20/- (200%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each (F.V.). Convening of the 38th AGM on Friday 19th July,2024. Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Please find attached the outcome of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e., Friday 19th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
