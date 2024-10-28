NILKAMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider & recommend final dividend on equity shares of the Company (subject to the approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting). Proposed to raise funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024) Recommended a final dividend of Rs.20/- (200%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each (F.V.). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2024. Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Abhay Jadeja (DIN 03319142) as an additional director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) on the Board of the Company. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/- (200%) per equity share of Rs. 10each(F.V.) on 14922525 nos of Equity Shares, which subject to the approval of the Shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation of Book closure pursuant to SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the purpose of Final Dividend for the Financial year 2023-2024 Recommended a final dividend. Recommended a final dividend of Rs.20/- (200%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each (F.V.). Convening of the 38th AGM on Friday 19th July,2024. Intimation of Record date pursuant to Regulations 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of Final Dividend for the Financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)