Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Share Price

13.63
(-6.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.18
  • Day's High15.18
  • 52 Wk High17.65
  • Prev. Close14.65
  • Day's Low13.55
  • 52 Wk Low 10.2
  • Turnover (lac)28.92
  • P/E69.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.27
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)320.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.86%

Institutions: 0.86%

Non-Institutions: 49.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.5

23.5

23.5

23.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.68

46.06

43.02

40.51

Net Worth

74.18

69.56

66.52

64.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67.56

54.72

48.54

72.77

yoy growth (%)

23.47

12.73

-33.29

14.6

Raw materials

-42.93

-31.35

-29.95

-57.48

As % of sales

63.54

57.3

61.7

78.99

Employee costs

-6.85

-5.41

-3.91

-3.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.35

4.95

4.32

4.05

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.48

-0.39

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.84

-1.24

-3.52

4.72

Working capital

3.36

5.74

8.02

23.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.47

12.73

-33.29

14.6

Op profit growth

-20.3

22.04

13.57

186.5

EBIT growth

-21.97

18.22

7.15

66.06

Net profit growth

-32.15

363.67

-92.59

18.17

No Record Found

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Daud Ali

Whole Time Director & CFO

Narendra Bhanawat

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mukesh Kumar Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Namrata Babel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajat Kothari

Independent Director

Himanshu Surendrakumar Gupta

Independent Director

Apeksha Agiwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March, 1992, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. (Earlier known Peacock Industries Limited) has grown to become a premier manufacturer of plastic furniture and storage bins, further foraying into material handling products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of plastic moulded furniture, material handling products and waste management products and is and is one of the leading manufacturers in Rajasthan.Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, the Company entered the capital market in Dec.92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags.In 1994-95, it implemented an expansion scheme, fully financed by internal accruals and institutional loans, to increase the capacities of all the products. It envisages a foray into high-value-added articles such as toys, moulded and soft luggage, PET/PVC bottles, whiteline appliances, computer bodies, moulded beds, etc, besides a further expansion in manufacturing facilities. Due to erosion of Networth the company has filed its reference to BIFR and Board has declared sick and IDBI has been appointed as operating agency.The Company operates out of its 2 manufacturing facilities in Udaipur and Silvassa, with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 10,700 MTPA. The Companys strategic focus on expansion has resulted in its successful partnership
Company FAQs

What is the Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is ₹320.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is 69.86 and 4.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is ₹10.2 and ₹17.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd?

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.21%, 3 Years at 11.57%, 1 Year at 11.83%, 6 Month at 23.11%, 3 Month at -2.14% and 1 Month at -5.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.09 %
Institutions - 0.87 %
Public - 49.04 %

