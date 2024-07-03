Summary

Incorporated in March, 1992, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. (Earlier known Peacock Industries Limited) has grown to become a premier manufacturer of plastic furniture and storage bins, further foraying into material handling products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of plastic moulded furniture, material handling products and waste management products and is and is one of the leading manufacturers in Rajasthan.Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, the Company entered the capital market in Dec.92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags.In 1994-95, it implemented an expansion scheme, fully financed by internal accruals and institutional loans, to increase the capacities of all the products. It envisages a foray into high-value-added articles such as toys, moulded and soft luggage, PET/PVC bottles, whiteline appliances, computer bodies, moulded beds, etc, besides a further expansion in manufacturing facilities. Due to erosion of Networth the company has filed its reference to BIFR and Board has declared sick and IDBI has been appointed as operating agency.The Company operates out of its 2 manufacturing facilities in Udaipur and Silvassa, with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 10,700 MTPA. The Companys strategic focus on expansion has resulted in its successful partnership

