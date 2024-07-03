Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹15.18
Prev. Close₹14.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.92
Day's High₹15.18
Day's Low₹13.55
52 Week's High₹17.65
52 Week's Low₹10.2
Book Value₹3.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)320.31
P/E69.86
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.5
23.5
23.5
23.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.68
46.06
43.02
40.51
Net Worth
74.18
69.56
66.52
64.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.56
54.72
48.54
72.77
yoy growth (%)
23.47
12.73
-33.29
14.6
Raw materials
-42.93
-31.35
-29.95
-57.48
As % of sales
63.54
57.3
61.7
78.99
Employee costs
-6.85
-5.41
-3.91
-3.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.35
4.95
4.32
4.05
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.48
-0.39
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.84
-1.24
-3.52
4.72
Working capital
3.36
5.74
8.02
23.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.47
12.73
-33.29
14.6
Op profit growth
-20.3
22.04
13.57
186.5
EBIT growth
-21.97
18.22
7.15
66.06
Net profit growth
-32.15
363.67
-92.59
18.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Daud Ali
Whole Time Director & CFO
Narendra Bhanawat
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mukesh Kumar Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Namrata Babel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajat Kothari
Independent Director
Himanshu Surendrakumar Gupta
Independent Director
Apeksha Agiwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March, 1992, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. (Earlier known Peacock Industries Limited) has grown to become a premier manufacturer of plastic furniture and storage bins, further foraying into material handling products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of plastic moulded furniture, material handling products and waste management products and is and is one of the leading manufacturers in Rajasthan.Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, the Company entered the capital market in Dec.92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags.In 1994-95, it implemented an expansion scheme, fully financed by internal accruals and institutional loans, to increase the capacities of all the products. It envisages a foray into high-value-added articles such as toys, moulded and soft luggage, PET/PVC bottles, whiteline appliances, computer bodies, moulded beds, etc, besides a further expansion in manufacturing facilities. Due to erosion of Networth the company has filed its reference to BIFR and Board has declared sick and IDBI has been appointed as operating agency.The Company operates out of its 2 manufacturing facilities in Udaipur and Silvassa, with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 10,700 MTPA. The Companys strategic focus on expansion has resulted in its successful partnership
Read More
The Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is ₹320.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is 69.86 and 4.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd is ₹10.2 and ₹17.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.21%, 3 Years at 11.57%, 1 Year at 11.83%, 6 Month at 23.11%, 3 Month at -2.14% and 1 Month at -5.18%.
